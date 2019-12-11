Versailles outshoots Smithton and Osage falls at Iberia

Versailles was just a bucket away from the century mark on Tuesday night in a 98-70 win over Smithton.

The Tigers seemingly had control the entire night as they outscored their opponent in each quarter and enjoyed a 42-35 lead at the break.

Coby Williams led Versailles with 32 points while also dishing out eight assists and collecting six rebounds to go with four steals. Brayden Morrison dropped 15 points for the Tigers, Austin Zolecki added 10 and both Seth Newton and Mikhail Gulyayev finished with eight points each.

Versailles (2-3) visits Smith-Cotton in Sedalia on December 19 at 5 p.m.

Osage falls at Iberia

Osage visited Iberia Tuesday night and came home with a 68-38 loss to the Rangers.

Osage (0-5) hosts Richland on Friday at 6 p.m.