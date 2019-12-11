Lakers rack up medals and turn in new personal records

Camdenton has been in the pool for two meets so far in a brand new campaign and Laker swimmers have turned in some times to be pleased with.

The season began at the Winnetonka Invitational in Kansas City on Saturday where the team brought home 11 medals.

Emily Willis collected medals in the 100 yard butterfly, 100 backstroke and 400 freestyle relay while Kiah Seymour earned a medal in the 100 breaststroke. Marran Garrett, Brooke Echternacht, Addy Normand and Reagan Faiferlick were medalists in the 200 freestyle relay and Irelyn Meckley, Seymour and Raquel Potteiger joined Willis on the medal stand for the 400 freestyle relay.

Camdenton visited Monett on Tuesday and faced some tough competition, but a few swimmers were able to come away with personal records.

The 200 relay consisted of a pair of quartets as Willis, Seymour, Meckley and Faiferlick finished ninth while Echternacht, Normand, Abigail McGuire and Garrett earned 12th. Other relay finishes included the 200 freestyle team of Garrett, Echternacht, McGuire and Normand who finished ninth while Meckley, Seymour, Potteiger and Willis took fifth in the 400 freestyle.

Potteiger was 10th in the 200 freestyle while Echternacht finished 16th and Normand earned 17th. The 200 individual medley featured Willis' fourth place finish and Seymour's sixth place time. There were a trio of Lakers in the 50 freestyle where Willis finished fourth again while McGuire came in 16th and Garrett took 22nd.

Other individual races included Meckley's ninth place finish in the 100 freestyle while McGuire earned 16th and Seymour's fifth place finish in the 100 breaststroke. The 500 freestyle featured another trio of Lakers where Potteiger came in seventh, Normand finished 12th and Faiferlick came in 17th. Last but not least was the 100 backstroke where Meckley finished 10th, Echternacht came in 18th and Faiferlick finished 24th.

Camdenton will be back in the pool on Saturday in Springfield at Foster Natatorium for a meet at 1 p.m.