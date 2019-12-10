Climax Springs gets by Weaubleau in first round at Hermitage, Osage takes down Hickman in Norm Stewart Classic, Eldon falls at Fatima and Camdenton picks up win at Rogers Tournament

Climax Springs gets by Weaubleau in first round at Hermitage

The 40th Annual Hermitage Tournament tipped off Monday night and a first round showdown between Climax Springs and Weaubleau produced an exciting finish where the Cougars held on for a 51-49 win over the Tigers.

Climax Springs led 27-22 at the break and there was no breathing room the entire night as the Cougars held a slim 37-35 lead going into the final quarter. The Cougars shot 50 percent from the floor and knocked down nine of 16 free throws to finish 56 percent as a team. It proved to be just enough as the buzzer rang.

C.J. Dake led Climax Springs with 22 points and Autumn Wallace added 12 in the win while both Jayden Butterfield and Maranda Burke finished the night with seven points each.

Climax Springs remains a perfect 4-0 on the season and the Cougars were scheduled to continue pool play Tuesday night against the host Hornets. The final results of pool play will determine whether Climax Springs will play for the championship, third place or consolation on Saturday.

Osage takes down Hickman in Norm Stewart Classic

School of the Osage had the privilege of playing in the Norm Stewart Classic at Mizzou Arena in Columbia on Sunday morning to benefit Coaches vs. Cancer and the Indians had some fun doing so, too, in a 56-54 overtime win over Columbia Hickman.

It was the program’s second straight overtime game following the conclusion of the Tri-County Conference Tournament and this time, the Indians secured the win. After Sydney Riley knocked down one of two free throws to put her team up by two points, Hickman drew a foul with two seconds left and had a chance to tie it for a second overtime, but the shots from the charity stripe clanked off the rim and Paige Rowland secured the rebound as the buzzer sounded.

“This was a big game for us to get. Hopefully, it gives us confidence that we can win a close one and compete with anyone on an given night,” Osage coach Scott Rowland said.

Before the game, the team presented a check of $1,500 to Coaches vs. Cancer and the event was one game in a span of 48 hours that was also televised on ESPN 3.

“This whole experience was an honor for our program and a great time was had from beginning to end,” Rowland said.

Sara Wolf led Osage with 23 points and nine rebounds while Liberty Gamm finished with 17 and Riley put up a career high of 14 that included going 5-6 from the free throw line in extra time to help her team stay in control of the lead. For her efforts, Wolf was named the Gary Fillbert MVP.

Osage (2-4) went on to visit Richland Monday night and came home with a 68-60 loss. Up next is a trip to Eugene on Thursday.

Eldon falls at Fatima

Eldon was back on the road Monday night following the Tri-County Conference Tournament with a trip to Fatima where the Mustangs came home with a 60-38 defeat.

Lauren Imler led Eldon with 12 points while Haley Shinn finished with nine and Hayley Henderson added six.

Eldon (2-3) visits Lebanon Thursday night.

Camdenton picks up win at Rogers Tournament

Camdenton crossed the southern border into Arkansas for the season opening Rogers Tournament over the weekend.

The Lakers lost to North Little Rock 68-38 in the opening round and host Rogers 78-65 before knocking off Southside 68-16.

Camdenton (1-2) will visit Lake area neighbor Osage on Monday.