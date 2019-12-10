The first wrestling tournament of the season for Camdenton and Osage took place at the Bolivar Duels on Saturday where the Lakers finished 3-2 and Osage went 2-3.

The first wrestling tournament of the season for Camdenton and Osage took place at the Bolivar Duels on Saturday where the Lakers finished 3-2 and Osage went 2-3.

Camdenton earned wins over Reeds Spring, Republic and neighboring Osage while falling in close battles with Kearney and Marshfield by a combined nine points.

Osage knocked off Ozark Conference schools Waynesville and Parkview while falling to the Lakers, Bolivar and Park Hill South out of Kansas City.

CAMDENTON

Camdenton’s showdown with Kearney was close to the finish as the Bulldogs managed to edge the Lakers 39-34. Cale Bentley earned a 10-7 decision in the 132-pound weight class to put his team on the board while Grant Garrett (138) won a 10-1 major decision, Mason Draper (182) won by pin fall and Dakota Davis (285) took a 3-1 tiebreaker in overtime while Gunner Morris (170), Devin lyons (220) and Kaden Stivers (106) went uncontested.

Up next was Marshfield where the Lakers came up a few points short in a 42-38 defeat. Garrett (138) won by pin fall as well as Morris (170), Draper (182), Davis (285) and Stivers (106). Logan Tibbens (113) fought his way to a 3-0 decision and Aiden Neal (126) captured a 15-0 technical fall shutout.

Camdenton met its Lake area neighbor Osage in the next round and edged the Indians 41-36. Stivers (106) won by pin fall along with Tibbens (113) and Davis (285). Cooper Rhodenhizer (120) captured a 15-0 technical fall shutout, Morris (170) took a 7-3 decision and Kaiden Davis (220) battled for a 4-3 decision. Neal (126) and Garrett (138) went uncontested.

The Lakers cruised by Reeds Spring 65-18. It began with Tibbens’ open match at 113 as Neal (126) won by pin fall along with Bentley (132), Garrett (138) and Jacob Ziegler (145). Bryce Leuenberger (170), Draper (182), Davis (195), Lyons (220) and Davis (285) all had open matches and Stivers (106) finished things off with a 17-2 technical fall shutout.

Last but not least was Republic and Camdenton took care of the Tigers 54-29. Neal (126) was victorious once again by pin fall along with Garrett (138), Draper (182), Davis (195), Lyons (220) and Davis (285). Dakota Boller (160) won by disqualification, Morris (170) went uncontested and Rhodenhizer (120) also had an open match.

Camdenton will return to the mat on December 17 in a quadrangular with Lake area neighbor Eldon, Lebanon and Logan-Rogersville. Meanwhile, the Laker girls will be in tournament action over the weekend in Union.

OSAGE

Osage put up a fight with Bolivar and came up a few points shy in a 41-33 loss to the Liberators. Ryan Schepers (132) won a 4-1 decision for the Indians while Eric Westbrook (138), Mason Dulle (145), Chase Cordia (160) and Jack Creasy (195) picked up pins. Adam Diver (106) also picked up points for Osage going uncontested.

Schepers (132) was the first Osage grappler to pick up points against Camdenton with a pin fall. Corey Hubkey (145) also won by pin fall along with Dulle (152), Cordia (160), Escobar (182) and Creasy (195).

The Indians soon jumped to the win column, though, by beating Waynesville 39-36. Schepers once again got Osage on the right track by pin fall at 132 while Westbrook (138), Dulle (145), Benden Brell (170) and Connor Arrowood (220) did the same. Creasy (195) went uncontested and Tanner Gardner (285) battled to a 3-2 decision.

Park Hill South proved to be another tough opponent as Osage fell to the Panthers 45-33. Schepers won by pin fall again at 132 while Cordia (160) and Creasy (195) also won by pin fall. Westbrook (138) went uncontested, Dulle (145) won a 9-5 decision and Arrowood (220) also went uncontested.

The Indians finished on a strong note with Parkview cruising to a 70-0 shutout. Diver (106), Zelle (120), Westbrook (138), Dulle (145), Brell (170) and Creasy (195) all had open matches. Meanwhile, Mason Duba (113) won by pin fall along with Schepers (132), Cordia (145), Escobar (182) and Gardner (285). Hubkey (152) added a 13-5 major decision to the victory parade as well.

Osage was scheduled to visit Tipton on Tuesday and will take on Nevada, Bolivar and Pleasant Hill in a quadrangular on Thursday. The girls will also be in action on Saturday in a tournament at Rolla.