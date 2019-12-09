Eldon boys wrestling finishes eighth in Steve Leslie Invitational and Versailles boys wrestling captures fourth at Tiger Mat Classic

Eldon boys wrestling finishes eighth in Steve Leslie Invitational

Eldon was one of 16 teams at the Steve Leslie Invitational in Pleasant Hill over the weekend where the Mustang boys finished in the middle of the pack in eighth place with 212.5 points.

The team title went to a Kirksville squad that finished with 475.5 points of its own, but there were some solid results for Eldon along the way only having nine wrestlers out of a full lineup of 14.

Kaden Dillon won the championship of the 195-pound class finishing a perfect 6-0 in his first tournament action of the season that included three pin falls, a 13-8 decision and 4-1 decision in the title match.

Aidan Gerber (120) finished 5-1 to capture third and Jonathon Schoenfeld also had a nice showing taking third at 220 with a 4-1 record.

Killian Wilson (132) went 4-2 to place fifth, Sam Coppock (182) went 2-3 and finished seventh, Jasper DeGraffenreid (285) also finished seventh by going 2-3, Evan Birdno (126) took 10th with a 2-3 finish, Nevin Campo (170) came in 12th after going 0-5 and Ian Birdno (160) came in 15th after going 1-5.

Eldon will take on Boonville Thursday night in Tri-County Conference action at 5:30 p.m.

Versailles boys wrestling captures fourth at Tiger Mat Classic

The Versailles boys wrestled in their first tournament of the season on Saturday at the Tiger Mat Classic in Marceline and came home with a fourth place finish.

The Tigers sent 13 wrestlers out of a full lineup of 14 and racked up 43 points out of 12 schools with 43 points trailing only Centralia (78), Gallatin (73) and Lafayette County (45).

Versailles had three first place finishers in Kannen Wilson, Riley Rademann and Gage Tessier.

Wilson won the 113-pound division by going 4-0 which included a 15-0 technical fall shutout and 12-2 major decision after receiving three byes. Rademann went a perfect 5-0 at 195 with a pin, 4-2 sudden victory and 3-1 decision for the title with a pair of byes in the mix as well. Meanwhile, Tessier took the title at the 195 B division with four pins and a bye.

Sean Dusky (113) finished second for Versailles after falling to Wilson in the title match, Tres Powers finished second in the 126 B Division, Alex Radefeld (145) and Connor Lehman (160) captured third, Zachary Radefeld (152) and Mason Hibdon (220) came in fourth, Logan Rand (126) earned fifth along with Kyle Fleiger (138) and Damian Murray (285) and Caiden Coontz (182) placed sixth.

Versailles is back in action on Tuesday in a triangular with Warsaw and Knob Noster.