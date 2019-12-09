Osage finishes sixth in Tri-County Tourney and Eldon tops Versailles for seventh in Tri-County Tournament

School of the Osage opted to feed the hot hand in Friday night’s consolation final of the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Versailles.

The sixth-seeded Indians took on No. 4 Hallsville for fifth place and on Friday night the theme was to “get the ball to Gamm” as Liberty Gamm set a school record for points in a single game with 42 on a night where she also collected 20 rebounds for a double-double. Ultimately, it was not quite enough for Osage in a 54-52 overtime defeat.

“She was going at a good enough rate to keep us in the game so that’s where the girls kept getting the ball,” Osage coach Scott Rowland said.

Osage erased a 10-point gap in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime and Gamm hit a shot with the Indians trailing by three with 7.2 seconds left. Osage nearly got a 5-second call on the ensuing pass play and a charge at midcourt before Hallsville added a free throw for the final margin.

“This is one of those games that kind of feels like a win. To come back from 10 down shows the guts I think these girls possess and to handle an end of game situation so well is almost better than I could hope for early in the season,” Rowland noted.

Sara Wolf added five points and 15 rebounds for Osage as well.

The Indians (2-4) went on to play Columbia Hickman in the Norm Stewart Classic at Mizzou Arena in Columbia on Sunday and played in another overtime game. This one, the Indians won 56-54. The team was scheduled to visit Richland on Monday and will visit Eugene on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Eldon tops Versailles for seventh in Tri-County Tournament

Highway 52 neighbors Versailles and Eldon met in the seventh place game of the Tri-County Conference Tournament on Friday and the No. 7 Mustangs beat their eighth-seeded hosts 58-33.

Kayleigh Fike led Eldon with 18 points and Haley Henderson added 14 points of her own while Gracie Petet, Haley Shinn and Taylor Henderson all finished with five points each.

Eldon (2-2) was scheduled to visit Fatima on Monday and will take a trip to Lebanon on Thursday at 6 p.m.. Versailles (0-3) hosts Smithton on Tuesday at 6 p.m.