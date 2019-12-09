Boonville junior wrestler Peyton Hahn remained perfect on the season by capturing first in the Steve Leslie Invitational over the weekend in Pleasant Hill.

After finishing 2-0 in the season opener Tuesday at the Windsor gymnasium, Hahn picked up five more runs on Friday and Saturday in the 220 pound weight class.

Of course Hahn wasn’t the only medalist for Boonville. Senior Dakota Rapp placed third in the 182 pound weight class with a record of 3-1.

Boonville wrestling coach Kyle Newham said overall the kids wrestled well and got some valuable mat time against quality opponents.

“We saw lots of things to built off of,” Newham said. “In several matches we were close late in the match and made a mistake that cost us. I liked the intensity that we wrestled with this weekend, and our movement of the bottom position.”

In the final team standings, Kirksville finished first with 475.5 points.

Basehor-Linwood finished second with 419 points, followed by Pleasant Hill with 388.5, Chillicothe 357.5, Richmond 318, St. Joe Benton 292.5, Clinton 238.5, Eldon 212.5, Prairie View 182, Harrisonville 171, Nevada 166, St. James 153, William Chrisman 146, Boonville 145, Owensville 133, Summit Christian Academy 93, Nevada JV 84, Kirksville JV 51 and St. Joe Benton JV 11.5.

As for Hahn, the junior grappler won two matches by fall and three by decisions. Hahn pinned Noah Nordgren of Prairie View in 1:30 in the second round and then defeated Bryce Kertz of Kirksville 4-0 in round three. Meanwhile, after winning by fall over Lyndon Shell of William Chrisman in 59 seconds in the quarterfinals, Hahn came back with a 5-0 win in the semis against Jonathan Schoenfeld of Eldon. Meanwhile, in the championship, Hahn won by shutout against Isaac Washburn of Chillicothe 4-0.

Newham said Hahn was dominate on his way to a first-place finish.

“During his five matches he never gave up a single point,” Newham said. “He was outstanding in his positioning on mat the mat from all three positions. Even in the matches that were decisions, he controlled the match start to finish. I like how he is able to put himself in spots, where he can score but also grind on the kids and that took a toll on his opponents as the match went on, and by the third period he dominated them.”

Rapp was also dominating in his matches, winning two by falls and one by a major decision.

Of course what better way to open the tournament than with a major decision in the third round against Caleb Smith of Clinton 9-1. Then, after winning by fall over Donavan Davis of Pleasant Hill in the quarterfinals in 3:46, Rapp suffered his only loss of the tournament in the semis against Tristan Gillespie of Kirksville 5-4. Meanwhile, in the third place match, Rapp won by fall over Caleb Smith of Clinton in 2:14.

Newham said Rapp had a great weekend. “Dakota wrestled tough on his feet and took advantage of some great scoring opportunities he had on top and either got near fall or pinned his opponent, Newham said. “He lost to the champion at his weight class 5-4 in a tough semifinal match, which he had a chance to get a takedown late in the match to win it but just fell short.”

Boonville also had two eighth place finishers in the tournament in Braden McFarland at 145 and Travis Dell at 170.

McFarland finished 1-4 in the tournament with a fall in the second round against Gabe Wesselschmidt of Summit Christian Academy in 2:36. Dell, meanwhile, finished 1-4 in his weight class with a fall in the first round against Isaac McClure of Clinton in 2:12.

Gaige Offineer placed ninth overall in the 285 pound weight class with a record of 2-2. Offineer won by fall over Jed Hitch of St. James in 1:42 and Wayde Cox Halliburton of Prairie View in 2:47.

AT 195, Dustyn Taylor finished 10th overall with a record of 2-3.

Taylor won by fall in the second round against Colton Hannah of Kirksville in 4:53 and Brent Helmig of Owensville in 1:26.

Caleb Martin took 13th overall in the 120 pound weight class. Martin finished 0-3 with all three losses coming by fall.



