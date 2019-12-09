Camdenton faced some fairly solid competition in Independence over the weekend at the Phog Allen Invitational at William Chrisman.

The end result was a 1-2 start for the Lakers after falling to the host Bears and eventual tournament champions on Thursday 82-61 and a Lee’s Summit North team that went to the Class 5 Final Four last season 78-58 before beating Southeast 53-48.

Paxton DeLaurent led Camdenton with 18 points against Chrisman, 21 points against Lee’s Summit North and 24 points against Southeast. Drake Miller and Brandon Pasley both contributed 10 points each against Chrisman while the latter finished with 13 points against Lee’s Summit North and the former added 12. Miller also reached double digits against Southeast with a 13-point night.

Camdenton (1-2) visits Marshfield on December 17 at 5:45 p.m.