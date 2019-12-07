ARLINGTON, Texas – The Texas Rangers have completed a $28 million, three-year contract with right-hander Kyle Gibson, adding another veteran in the middle of their starting rotation.

Texas announced Gibson's addition on Friday. The former University of Missouri standout spent the first seven years of his big league career with the Minnesota Twins.

Gibson got a $2 million signing bonus, half payable on Jan. 3 and the other half by the following January. His 2020 salary with the Rangers will be $10 million, followed by $9 million in 2021 and then $7 million in the final year of the deal.

The pitcher could also make up to an extra $4 million in performance and roster bonuses. He could get a $500,000 bonus in both 2021 and 2022 for pitching 180 innings, and a $1 million bonus in each season he is on the active roster for 150 days.

Gibson was 13-7 with a 4.84 ERA in 34 games last season for the Twins, making 29 starts and five relief appearances. He spent time on the injured list in September because of ulcerative colitis.

In 193 career games (188 starts), Gibson is 67-68 with a 4.52 ERA. His 13 wins last season matched his career high, set in his first full season in 2014. He averaged more than 172 innings pitched the past six years.

Gibson joins the Texas rotation with fellow 30-something pitchers Mike Minor and Lance Lynn, who both threw 208 1-3 innings last season. Minor is going into the final year of his three-year contract, and Lynn will be in the middle season of his three-year deal after spending part of 2018 with the Twins.