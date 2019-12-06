The boys got off to a solid start in duals with a 48-30 win over Buffalo and a 52-21 win against North Callaway. The girls went to battle with Buffalo as well and fell 54-12 with nine open weight classes.

A brand new wrestling season began Thursday night for Versailles as the Tigers took on Buffalo and North Callaway.

The boys got off to a solid start in duals with a 48-30 win over Buffalo and a 52-21 win against North Callaway. The girls went to battle with Buffalo as well and fell 54-12 with nine open weight classes.

The two girls who did represent Versailles Thursday night, though, did so well with a pair of wins via pin fall. Bethany Howard won her match in the 142-pound weight class, needing just 20 seconds to win it, while Ellie Dunnaway also won her match in the first round of the 235 class needing only 1:34 to get it done.

The boys were on the same page.

In the showdown with North Callaway, Mason Hibdon won the 220-pound match via pin in 58 seconds while Zachary Radefeld (152) and Connor Lehman (160) also won by pin fall. Tres Powers won a 14-4 major decision at 126 and Riley Rademann (195), Damian Murray (285), Kannen Wilson (113), Alex Radefeld (145) and Gage Tessier (182) all went uncontested.

Sean Dusky lost a 7-3 decision for the Tigers at 106, Robert Silvey fell in a 10-5 decision at 120, Brycen Reynolds lost a 7-2 decision at 132 and both Kyle Flieger (138) and Dominick Shewmaker (170) lost by pin.

There were a few more challenges with Buffalo, but the Tigers still came out on top. Rademann grinded his way to a 3-2 decision at 195 while Hibdon (220), Dusky (106), Powers (126), Reynolds (132) and Lehman (160) all won by pin fall. Wilson (113) went uncontested and Alex (145) won a 15-0 technical fall shutout while Zachary (152) earned a 13-2 major decision.

Shewmaker (170), Tessier (182), Murray (285), Silvey (120) and Flieger (138) all came up short in pin falls.

Versailles is back in action on Saturday at the Marceline Tournament.