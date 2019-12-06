The lake level was 658.9; generation of 20,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 659.0 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 56 degrees. Truman Lake was at 710.3 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits and jigs along rock banks. Crappie: Slow on jigs and minnows 7 to 15 feet deep.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on jerkbaits, crankbaits and jig on along steep rocky banks. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks 10 to 15 feet deep. White bass: Spotty on jerkbaits and spinners along windy points.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on suspending stickbaits, jigs and Alabama rigs along channel banks. Crappie: Good on jigs around docks or in brush piles 8 to 15 feet deep.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on spinnerbaits, suspending stickbaits, jigs and Alabama rigs along points. Crappie: Good on jigs or minnows in brush piles 8 to 12 feet deep in pockets of coves. White bass: Spotty on spinners along windy points.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Stained on the upper end and murky on the lower end. Black bass: Fair on spinnerbaits and shaky head worms inside main lake points. Crappie: Good on minnows and jigs about 2 to 5 feet deep on the ends of docks over depths of 10 to 20 feet. Catfish: Good on trotlines or drifting with shad sides or blood baits.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on spinnerbaits and Wiggle Wart crankbaits along channel banks. Crappie: Good on minnows or jigs 8 to 14 feet deep along docks. Catfish: Good on cut shad on the main lake and in creek channels.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Marcus Sykora and Bill Davenport won the Turkey Bowl tournament last Saturday with five bass weighing 20.75 pounds.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on suspending stickbaits or jigs along channel banks. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks 8 to 10 feet deep. Catfish: Fair drifting shad on main lake points.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

No report available.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.