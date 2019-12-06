Macks Creek secures win over Missouri Military Academy in Eugene Tournament and Edon, Versailles and Osage fall in Tri-County Conference Tournament

Macks Creek secures win over Missouri Military Academy in Eugene Tournament

Macks Creek got back on track Thursday night in the Eugene Tournament.

The Pirates faced the Missouri Military Academy and earned a 74-54 win over the Fighting Colonels to improve to 2-2 on the season.

Hunter Lane had a big night for Macks Creek with 30 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and four steals, nearly earning a triple-double for the Pirates. Cole Register added 14 points and five assists in the win and both Mason Whitworth and Tanner Smith contributed seven points each.

Macks Creek will battle Tuscumbia Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Eldon drops game to Hallsville in Tri-County Conference Tournament

Eldon and Hallsville met in the consolation semifinals of the Eugene Tournament Thursday night in Versailles where the fourth-seeded Indians pulled away for a 65-46 win.

Aidan Wells led No. 8 Eldon with 14 points, Collin Tamm had 13, Clayton Moore chipped in nine and Logan Hall finished with seven.

"We started off slow, not shooting the ball well at all," Eldon coach Cory Casey said of his club who trailed Hallsville 20-15 at the break. "I thought we would come out and play well the second half, but in the third quarter we were slow defensively and offensively. We finally started scoring in the fourth quarter, but after that it was too late."

Eldon (0-4) will take on No. 7 Osage in the seventh place game on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Versailles unable to get by top seed Blair Oaks in Tri-County semifinals

Versailles was tasked with taking down the top seed of the Tri-County Conference Tournament Thursday night and the No. 5 Tigers came up short in a 97-69 loss to Blair Oaks.

The Falcons, who knocked out Versailles in sectionals a season ago, jumped out to a 24-11 lead after the first quarter and led 42-33 at the break. The Tigers could not find a way to chip away at the disadvantage.

Coby Williams led the Tigers with 29 points, Brayden Morrison nearly finished with a double-double providing nine points and 12 rebounds and Austin Zolecki finished with eight points while Seth Newton put up seven.

Versailles (1-2) will meet Boonville for third place on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Osage falls to California in Tri-County Conference Tournament

School of the Osage took on California in the consolation semifinals of the Tri-County Conference Tournament Thursday night in Versailles and came away with a 66-56 loss to the sixth seed Pintos.

Dylan Long led No. 7 Osage with 21 points.

Osage (0-3) will meet No. 8 Eldon for seventh place Friday night at 5:30 p.m.