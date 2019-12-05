Thursday

Dec 5, 2019 at 12:01 AM


AREA CALENDAR

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Phog Allen Classic

At William Chrisman High School

3:30 p.m. — Kansas City Central vs. Lutheran North

5 p.m. — Truman vs. Kansas City Southeast

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Camdenton

8 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek

Van Horn Tournament

5:30 p.m. — Center vs. Ewing Kauffman Charter

7 p.m. — Winnetonka vs. Barstow

8:30 p.m. — Springfield Glendale vs. Pembroke Hill

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m. — St. Paul Lutheran-Concordia at Oak Grove

Winnetonka Tournament

Gold Division

7:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Lee’s Summit North

Savannah Tournament

8:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Chillicothe

Van Horn Tournament

4 p.m. — Kansas City (Kan.) Sumner vs. Kansas City Central

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

5 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Butler, Holden at Oak Grove Middle School

 

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Kearney

Phog Allen Classic

At William Chrisman High School

4 p.m. — William Chrisman-Camdenton loser vs. Lee’s Summit North-Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek loser

5:30 p.m. — Truman-Kansas City Southeast loser vs. Kansas City Central-Lutheran North loser

7 p.m. — William Chrisman-Camdenton winner vs. Lee’s Summit North-Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek winner

8:30 p.m. — Truman-Kansas City Southeast winner vs. Kansas City Central-Lutheran North winner

Van Horn Tournament

5:30 p.m. — Center-Ewing Kauffman Charter winner vs. Winnetonka-Barstow winner (fieldhouse)

5:30 p.m. — Center-Ewing Kauffman Charter loser vs. Winnetonka-Barstow loser (old gym)

8:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Springfield Glendale

Marshall Tournament

Grain Valley vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Norm Stewart Classic

At Mizzou Arena, Columbia

7 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Incarnate Word Academy

Winnetonka Tournament

Gold Division

4 p.m. — Fifth-place game: Fort Osage vs. St. Joseph Lafayette or Platte County

5:30 p.m. — Third-place game: Truman-Lee’s Summit North loser vs. Park Hill Grandview loser

7 p.m. — Championship: Truman-Lee’s Summit North winner vs. Park Hill Grandview winner

Cardinal Division

5:30 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs South vs. North Kansas City

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

5 p.m. — William Chrisman at Pleasant Hill Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Winnetonka Invitational, Gladstone Community Center

 

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Biathlon: IBU World Cup: Sweden, 9:20 a.m., OLY (Comcast 208)

• Golf: PGA Hero World Challenge, noon, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: EPL: Brighton & Hove at Arsenal, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college basketball: Virginia at Rutgers, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: NJCAA national championship, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: Connecticut at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Maryland at North Carolina State, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: Iowa State at Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Houston at Toronto, 6:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• NFL: Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6), NFL (180)

• Golf: Australasia Tour Emirates Australian Open, 7 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Cup Series Award Show, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college basketball: Louisville at Ohio State, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college basketball: Syracuse at Michigan, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• High school boys basketball: Prolific Prep at Hillcrest Prep, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Furman at Auburn, 8 p.m., SEC (284)

• Rodeo: Wrangler National Finals, 9 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Diving: Death Diving World Championship, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

Thursday’s Radio

• NFL: Dallas at Chicago, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)