Climax Springs pulls away from Stover, Osage topples Eldon in Tri-County Conference Tournament and Versailles falls to Hallsville in Tri-County Conference Tournament

Climax Springs pulls away from Stover

Climax Springs visited Stover Tuesday night and the Cougars were locked in a close one with the Bulldogs before pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 59-47 win.

Autumn Wallace led Climax Springs with a double-double, knocking down 26 points while collecting 10 rebounds.

Climax Springs (3-0) will get ready for its first tournament action of the season at Hermitage next week. The Cougars open up with Weaubleau on Monday.

Osage topples Eldon in Tri-County Conference Tournament

School of the Osage and Eldon met in the consolation semifinals of the Tri-County Conference Tournament Wednesday night in Versailles and the sixth-seeded Indians came away with a 50-26 win over the rival.

Eldon, the seventh seed in the tournament, was led by Haley Henderson who put up nine points and Taylor Henderson finished with six.

Eldon (1-2) will meet no. 8 Versailles in the seventh place game on Friday at 4 p.m. Meanwhile, Osage (1-2) will face No. 4 Hallsville for fifth place on Friday at 7 p.m.

Versailles falls to Hallsville in Tri-County Conference Tournament

Versailles met Hallsville in the consolation semifinals of the Tri-County Conference Tournament Wednesday night and fell by a final score of 70-25.

The eighth-seeded Tigers will meet No. 7 Eldon in the seventh place game on Friday at 4 p.m.