Climax Springs junior Autumn Wallace got her third year with the Cougars off to a solid start in a win over Weaubleau on November 25. Wallace led the Cougars with 16 points in a tightly-contested game to the finish that led to a 52-49 Climax Springs win. Now, the Cougars remain unbeaten at 2-0 and Wallace’s contributions will be key.