Versailles knocks off Hallsville in Tri-County Conference Tournament, Osage falls to Southern Boone in Tri-County Conference Tournament, Climax Springs takes down Stover, Macks Creek hit with tough loss to Fatima in Eugene Tournament and Eldon drops game to Blair Oaks in Tri-County Conference Tournament

Versailles knocks off Hallsville in Tri-County Conference Tournament

Versailles has the privilege of hosting this year's annual Tri-County Conference Tournament.

The fifth-seeded Tigers got started off right, protecting home court with an 83-71 win over No. 4 Hallsville on Tuesday night.

There was not much breathing room between the two sides in the first half with the Indians holding a slim 30-28 lead. Versailles broke out in the third quarter, though, as returning All-State Tiger Coby Williams scored 20 of his 41 points in the frame to boost his team to a 58-49 advantage. Williams has now scored over 40 points in the team's first two games of the season.

He had some help as well to seal it as Seth Newton scored 11 points, Austin Zolecki finished with nine and Brayden Morrison put up eight.

Versailles (1-1) will face top-seeded Blair Oaks in the semifinals Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Osage falls to Southern Boone in Tri-County Conference Tournament

Osage tipped off Tri-County Conference Tournament play Tuesday night at Versailles against Southern Boone and the Indians fell to the Eagles 67-44.

The second-seeded Eagles led 13-8 after the first quarter and managed to pull away from the seventh-seeded Indians in the second with an 18-4 run to lead 33-16 at the break. Osage could not quite find a way to climb back into it.

"It was a game of runs. If we take out their scoring runs we win 25-23. Unfortunately you can't do that," Osage coach Aaron Shockley said. "We have to continue to improve, work towards our team goals and improve every day."

Logan Havner and Alton Drace led Osage with nine points each while Paven Clark finished with eight and Brockton McLaughlin added six. Clark also pulled down seven rebounds in the effort.

Osage (0-2) will meet No. 6 California in the consolation semifinals Thursday night at 5:30 p.m.

Climax Springs takes down Stover

Climax Springs visited Stover Tuesday night and it was a successful trip for the Cougars as they came home with a 56-31 win over the Bulldogs.

Mark Henderson led Climax Springs with 19 points and six assists while Matt Henderson finished the night with 12 points of his own. Jesse McCartney also had a productive night on the floor with a double-double featuring 10 points and 12 rebounds and eight different Cougars scored.

"Our press defense was the real hero as we turned Stover over 24 times," Climax Springs coach James Butterfield said.

Climax Springs (2-1) will host Wheatland on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Macks Creek hit with tough loss to Fatima in Eugene Tournament

Macks Creek met Fatima Tuesday night in the Eugene Tournament and it was a tough one for the Pirates as they fell 92-54 to the Comets.

Fatima led 48-36 at the break and the margin grew to 71-47 by the start of the fourth quarter.

Cole Register led Macks Creek with 18 points while Hunter Lane finished with a double-double, putting up 16 points and 10 rebounds. Colton Walter turned in seven points of his own.

Macks Creek (1-2) will face Missouri Military Academy in the next round on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Eldon drops game to Blair Oaks in Tri-County Conference Tournament

Eldon met Blair Oaks in the first round of the Tri-County Conference Tournament Tuesday night in Versailles where the top-seeded Falcons handed the eighth-seeded Mustangs an 83-46 loss.

Logan Hall led Eldon with 23 points, Collin Tamm had 11 and Aidan Wells finished with eight points of his own.

"We started off very slowly and a little overwhelmed against their size. We made many careless decisions which resulted in easy transition buckets and were also slow in rotating on defense, which resulted in several 3s," Eldon coach Cory Casey said. "We were down 46-12 at halftime, but I was very proud of the way the boys fought the second half and did not quit. We figured some things out and played them to a score of 37-34 the second half."

Eldon (0-3) will face No. 4 Hallsville Thursday night in the consolation semifinals at 4 p.m.