Eldon began a new wrestling season on its home mat Tuesday night and the Mustangs found some positives in the first bout.

Eldon hosted Fulton and Missouri Military Academy and the boys split their duals while the girls picked up their first win in program history by knocking off Fulton 9-6.

Anmarie Dillon got Eldon started with a 17-10 decision in the 125-pound weight class while Olivia Chapman picked up a pin in the 142-pound class. Eldon's Mackenzie Blankenship came up short in the 187-pound match, losing by pin fall.

The Eldon boys had a tough showing with Fulton, losing 41-16, while knocking off Missouri Military Academy 39-36.

Ian Birdno (160) won by pin fall while Sam Coppock (182) won a 11-3 major decision, Kaden Dillon (220) won a 6-2 decision and Jasper DeGraffenreid (285) won a 9-2 battle in the showdown with Fulton.

Maddox Berlener (120), Aidan Gerber (126), Killian Wilson (138), Tanner Pappas (145) and Nevin Campo (170) all lost their matches to the Hornets by pin fall. Evan Birdno (132) lost a 19-3 technical fall and Fulton picked up an open match at 113 pounds.

In the battle with MMA, Wilson (132) won a 17-16 decision and Olivia Chapman (145), Dillon (195) and Jonathon Schoenfeld (220) all won by pin fall. Gerber (120), Birdno (126) and Coppock (182) went uncontested in the win. Meanwhile, Pappas (138), Birdno (160), Campo (170) and Degraffenreid (285) all lost by pin fall.

Eldon returns to the mat this weekend at the Pleasant Hill Tournament.