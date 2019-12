Multiple Lakers named among the best of the conference while Paxton DeLaurent earns Offensive Player of the Year, Ryan Maasen earns Defensive Player of the Year and Jeff Shore named Coach of the Year

OZARK CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

-Camdenton senior Jeremiah Wilkens, Offensive Lineman (Unanimous)

-Camdenton senior Jacob Curley, Offensive Lineman

-Camdenton junior Cooper Ezard, Wide Receiver

-Camdenton senior Paxton DeLaurent, Quarterback (Unanimous)

-Camdenton senior Luke Galbreath, Place Kicker

-West Plains senior Brady Robins, Offensive Lineman

-Lebanon senior Mason Devasure, Offensive Lineman

-Waynesville junior Gavin Ka'awpa, Offensive Lineman

-Lebanon senior Quameire Wright, Running Back (Unanimous)

-West Plains senior Brayden Lidgard, Running Back (Unanimous)

-Waynesville senior Shen Butler-Lawson, Running Back

-Glendale junior Jack Clinkenbeard, Wide Receiver

-Kickapoo senior Chase Kruse, Wide Receiver

-Lebanon senior Kolby Dorris, Tight End

-West Plains sophomore Connor Lair, H-Back

OZARK CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

-Camdenton senior Cort Petty, Defensive Tackle

-Camdenton senior Mason Kinney, Defensive End

-Camdenton senior Ryan Maasen, Linebacker (Unanimous)

-Camdenton senior Jase Nicklas, Defensive Back

-West Plains junior Sebastian Rogers, Noseguard

-Glendale senior Hayden Scott, Defensive Tackle

-West Plains senior Eric Washington, Defensive End

-West Plains junior Titus Seley, Linebacker (Unanimous)

-Lebanon senior Trevor Christian, Linebacker

-Rolla senior Colton Franks, Linebacker

-Waynesville senior Kevin Poinsette, Defensive Back (Unanimous)

-West Plains senior Caden Parker, Defensive Back

-Lebanon senior Kaelen O'Connor, Defensive Back

-Rolla junior Ethan Stephanson, Punter

-Rolla junior Isaac Hunter, Kick Returner

OZARK CONFERENCE SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

-Camdenton senior Jase Nicklas, Wide Receiver

-Camdenton senior Mason Kinney, Tight End

-Rolla senior Darius Facen, Offensive Lineman

-Kickapoo junior David Kwon, Offensive Lineman

-Lebanon senior Cole Godwin, Offensive Lineman

-Glendale senior Charlie Woodworth, Offensive Lineman

-West Plains sophomore Jaylon James, Offensive Lineman

-Rolla senior Colton Franks, Running Back

-Lebanon junior Isaac Ledbetter, Running Back

-Kickapoo senior Michael Maugans, Running Back

-Waynesville senior Jaylen Andrews, Wide Receiver

-Hillcrest senior Jordan Auslar, Wide Receiver

-Hillcrest senior Dion Jackson, H-Back

-West Plains senior Connor Rackley, Quarterback

-West Plains senior Tommy Keller, Place Kicker

OZARK CONFERENCE SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

-Camdenton senior Marcus Stephens, Noseguard

-Camdenton senior Talon Randazzo, Defensive Back

-West Plains sophomore Aedyn Holt, Defensive Tackle

-Kickapoo junior CJ Anoa'i, Defensive Tackle

-Lebanon senior Jordan Lewis, Defensive End

-Parkview senior Ja'Veo Toliver, Defensive End

-Waynesville senior Maurice Fiame, Linebacker

-Lebanon junior Drew McBride, Linebacker

-Glendale sophomore Conner McTague, Linebacker

-Kickapoo junior Boone Shevey, Linebacker

-West Plains senior Eli McGinley, Defensive Back

-Rolla junior Issac Hunter, Defensive Back

-Parkview senior Brendan Hudson, Defensive Back

-Kickapoo sophomore Nick Quadrini, Punter

-Kickapoo junior Chadler Taylor, Kick Returner

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

-Paxton DeLaurent, Camdenton

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

-Ryan Maasen, Camdenton

COACH OF THE YEAR

-Jeff Shore, Camdenton