Osage Indians, Eldon Mustangs and Versailles Tigers ready to hit the mat

OSAGE INDIANS

From Head Coach Randy Satterlee:

Class/District: Class 2, District 3

2018-19 Record or Finish: 14-6 in duals

Moved or Graduated: Kody Dowell and Aaron Cuddy

Top Returners and any Accolades: Ryan Schepers (3rd place at state), Abbey Cordia (3rd place at state), Chase Cordia (5th place at state) and Eric Westbrook (6th place at state in Texas)

Q: What are you looking forward to as your team returns for a brand new season?

A: Our team is excited about our prospects for this year. Osage will field a tough lineup of state placers and veteran wrestlers. We look to improve our 14-6 dual record from last year. The kids have a great attitude coming into this season and we, as coaches are looking forward to some very exciting matches.

This will also be the first year there will be wrestling for conference champions in individual and team. We have some great wrestling in the Tri –County and the matchups will be extremely competitive.

Q: Are there any definite strengths with this team at this point in time?

A: Our real strength is our experience and enthusiasm. This will be our second year for girls wrestling in Missouri. We will be building on last year’s successes, Abby Cordia’s fifth place state finish and Alana Douglas qualifying. We have added numbers to our girls lineup this year and I think they are going to surprise some people. On the boys side we are returning Ryan Schepers’ third place finish, Chase Cordia’s fifth place finish and a Texas state placer in Eric Westbrook. Along with the state kids we have a docket of guys that have a great deal of wrestling experience.

Q: As the season goes along, what are you hoping this team can improve upon?

A: First of all we want to keep our kids healthy and injury free. I am hoping our team can develop and good leaders and gel as a team. We hope to make our team individually successful as well as a solid dual team. If we can keep the kids mentally focused throughout the season, I think It will be interesting for our fans to watch our team’s success.

Q: Are there any specific goals and what would you say the keys to success are for this year?

A: I have some personal goals for our team. It’s a long season, we will need to keep our focus and take on our completion one match at a time.

ELDON MUSTANGS

From Head Coach Ryan Bird:

Class/District: Class 2, District 3

2018-19 Record or Finish: 13th place team finish at state

Moved or Graduated: Isaiah Simmons (state champion), Dawson Brandt (second place at state), Hunter Waller, Zach VanHooser and Scott Johnson

Top Returners and any Accolades: Kaden Dillon (sixth at state in 2018 and 2019), Jon Schoenfeld, Aidan Gerber, Killian Wilson and Nevin Campo

Q: What are you looking forward to as your team returns for a brand new season?

A: We are a very young team. I'm really excited to see how this team develops. We have several first-year guys and girls out that are working hard and improving every day. As a coach, it's really great to see the growth of newcomers. For the guys that are returning this season, they know our expectations. They are expected to go out and be competitive in every match. We have a solid core of returners that are looking to level up. They've put in work in the offseason, both in the weight room and wrestling room. Our goals, as it has been every year, are to one- get better every day (Classroom, Wrestling, Life), two- compete and three- get to Columbia and fight for a medal. If we can accomplish the first two, then goal three usually takes care of itself.

Q: Are there any definite strengths with this team at this point in time?

A: The openness to work and try new things is the most obvious strength. I hit the recruiting hard this fall, in an effort to get more kids involved in this great sport. In doing so, I got kids that have never wrestled. These newbies have come in and done everything that has been asked of them. They ask questions to better themselves and they give 100 percent effort all of the time. As a coach, I can't ask for more than that

Q: As the season goes along, what are you hoping this team can improve upon?

A: I'm hoping our mindset starts to toughen up. These guys and girls are already pretty mentally strong, but to survive that grind they have to callous their mind. That's a term we've started using, "Callous Your Mind." Simply, it just means to push through. Fight through the pain, fatigue, hunger, exhaustion. Keep fighting. keep moving forward. Always look to improve. Always look to score.

Q: Are there any specific goals and what would you say the keys to success are for this year?

A: The goal is always to end up on the podium at state, in the short term. Our program's long term goals are to help create productive humans; honest, hard-working, successful people. The wins are nice, it's really fun to win. I love it, but if the program isn't using its platform to make better people then we are failing the ones that we are supposed to be helping.

VERSAILLES TIGERS (Boys)

From Head Coach Shawn Brantley:

Class/District: Class 1, District 2

2018-19 Record or Finish: Dual Record: 12-3, Conference Record: 6-0 and Tri-County Conference champions for a third consecutive year, second place at Ray Stockdale Invitational and the Richmond Tournament, fourth place at the Seneca Tournament, third place at the district tournament and 14th place at the state tournament.

Moved or Graduated: Michael Trotter (three-time state medalist and second at state in 2019), Clayton Coleman (two-time state qualifier), Levi Rand (state qualifier), Joe Shady, Emanuel Bryant and Lucas Schrock

Top Returners and any Accolades: Riley Rademann (6th at state in 2019), Payton LaFoy (two-time state qualifier), Kannen Wilson, Brycen Reynolds, Connor Lehman and Gage Tessier. All four were a match away from qualifying for state in 2019.

Q: What are you looking forward to as your team returns for a brand new season?

A: We are looking forward to seeing how this group comes together over the course of the season. We have a very experienced team and good depth. We won’t have to rely on the younger kids to step into the varsity lineup like we have the last couple seasons. Zach Radefeld (state qualifier at 132 pounds for Basehor-Linwood in Kansas in 2019) and Alex Radefeld have been a couple good additions to our team that will help make our lineup a little stronger.

Q: Are there any definite strengths with this team at this point in time?

A: Experience and depth. We are at least two deep at almost every weight class this year

Q: As the season goes along, what are you hoping this team can improve upon?

A: There isn’t any one thing that I can point at right now that needs to be improved. Just being consistent in all aspects. Approaching every practice and every match the same way regardless of who the opponent is. The other thing will be to clean up some things technique wise.

Q: Are there any specific goals and what would you say the keys to success are for this year?

A: Our goals have been the same for the last five or six years: conference champs, districts champs and a state trophy. For those goals to be realized, the team will have to stay healthy and continue to improve as the season progresses.

VERSAILLES TIGERS (Girls)

From Head Coach Shawn Brantley:

Class/District: Class 1, District 7

2018-19 Record or Finish: Dual Record: 1-3-1, third place at Warpath Invitational, fourth place at Hwy 13 Showdown, eighth place at districts and 15th place at state

Moved or Graduated: None

Top Returners and any Accolades: Alana May (second at state in 2019), Bethany Howard (state qualifier) and Ellie Dunnaway

Q: What are you looking forward to as your team returns for a brand new season?

A: Just to see how much they can continue to improve. Ellie improved a lot over the course of last season in limited action. She shouldn’t be at the same weight class as Alana and I think she can be a state qualifier. I’m excited to see what Betty does this season. She put a lot of time in this offseason and has improved by leaps and bounds. She was just short of a medal at state last year and I fully expect her to be on the podium this year. Alana was one win away from being a state champion last year. If she can add a few more tools technique wise, there is no reason to think she cannot win the whole thing this year. Sarah Huffman is a freshman who is new to the sport. We will get her as much time as possible and see how things work out. She will probably be at the same weight as Ellie so this may be a year where she learns and then is ready for varsity next season.

Q: Are there any definite strengths with this team at this point in time?

A: Experience. Three of the four girls have been through the grind of an entire season and two of them qualified for the postseason last year. I think they know what to expect, what they are good at and what they need to improve on.

Q: As the season goes along, what are you hoping this team can improve upon?

A: Kind of the same as the boys. There isn’t any one thing that I can point at right now that needs to be improved. Just being consistent in all aspects. Approaching every practice and every match the same way regardless of who the opponent is. The other thing will be to clean up some things technique wise.

Q: Are there any specific goals and what would you say the keys to success are for this year?

A: We had a really solid season last year finishing in 15th place at state with only two participants. If we can get three girls to qualify this year and improve their finishes from last season, we can be in the top 10 for sure.

Editor’s Note: Camdenton wrestling coach Grant Leighty was unavailable for comment at the time of publication. The Lake Sun will run a Camdenton preview as soon as more information becomes available.