Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk says he knows Barry Odom bleeds black and gold.

That made his decision even harder Saturday morning to fire the head coach after four seasons leading Tigers football.

“I understand that, which made it not an easy decision. I did not make this move lightly,” Sterk said at a news conference Saturday afternoon at Mizzou Arena. “And I made this move to move our program forward to build on this success of our past, of our current players and those yet to come.”

Sterk’s removal of Odom, a former MU linebacker, came after a 6-6 season — one that started with great promise at 5-1.

Missouri’s only victory over the second half of the season came Friday in its season finale against Arkansas. The Tigers won 24-14 but only led by three points at halftime against the Razorbacks, who now have a 19-game Southeastern Conference losing streak.

Sterk said Saturday that the final decision of Odom’s firing, which UM System President Mun Choi and MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright supported, was reached around kickoff Friday.

Missouri suffered losses in 2019 to Wyoming, Kentucky and Vanderbilt. The Tigers were favored in those games by a combined 50 points.

After scoring 30 points in 11 straight games from the middle of the 2018 season to their win over Mississippi on Oct. 12, the Tigers didn’t score more than 24 points in a game over their final six contests of the season.

“I felt we lost momentum of the program and that it would be difficult for us under (Odom’s) leadership to continue to move it forward,” Sterk said.

None of Odom’s 10 assistant coaches were fired along with their former boss. They remain employed by Missouri.

Odom’s successor will be tasked with deciding which combination of those 10 he retains, if they haven't already found other coaching jobs.

Senior associate head coach and defensive line coach Brick Haley was named the interim head coach Saturday afternoon.

Sterk said one of Haley’s main priorities in the interim is to keep Missouri’s Class of 2020 commits coming to Columbia.

“(Haley’s) going to work on keeping those commitments in place, and we want to sign as many of those as we can,” Sterk said.

The current group of Tigers were told of Odom’s firing during a conference call shortly after his dismissal.

Sterk said he planned on meeting with all players in person, but with the team dispersed across the country for Thanksgiving weekend, sharing the news over the phone was a better option. He said he intends to meet with several players over the coming days to discuss the change, while looking to see what they want in a new head coach.

Sterk didn’t mention a specific time when talks started about taking the program in a different direction, but he did state that he looked at Odom’s overall body of work.

“Coach Odom has been a big part of Mizzou football for almost 20 years and all of us really appreciate what he's done and contributed to the university and to the program,” Sterk said. “Mizzou is really thankful for his contributions. I know how hard he and his staff worked this past season and the previous three to make our program better. He dedicated himself to developing our student-athletes on and off the field, for which we're really grateful."

