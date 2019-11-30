Missouri head football coach Barry Odom has been fired after four seasons.

The university announced the decision Saturday morning, one day following the Tigers' season-ending victory over Arkansas in Little Rock to finish the year 6-6.

"This decision was difficult to make but was necessary," Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said in a statement.

Odom, 43, a former MU linebacker, ends his tenure with a record of 25-25 and two bowl appearances since taking the helm in December 2015. Missouri went 4-8 in his first season, 7-6 in his second season and 8-5 last year, improving each campaign to elevate expectations entering 2019.

Following a loss at Wyoming in the season opener, Odom's Tigers rattled off five straight victories at home, rising into The Associated Press Top 25.

Then the bottom fell out.

Missouri lost 21-14 at Vanderbilt, 29-7 at Kentucky, 27-0 at Georgia and 23-6 at home to Florida. Tennessee defeated the Tigers 24-20 last Saturday on senior day at Faurot Field.

A 24-14 victory against the Razorbacks on Black Friday was not enough to save Odom's job.

"As a program, we had tremendous momentum coming into the 2019 season with the opening of the new south end zone facility as well as other strategic investments in our football program," Sterk said. "However, we lost a great deal of that energy during the last half of the season."

Despite winning six games, Missouri will not play in a bowl game due to NCAA sanctions, which were upheld this past week after a long, unsuccessful appeal process.

Sterk said the program has the resources needed to compete at the highest level going forward.

"We strive to achieve excellence, and we expect to compete for Southeastern Conference titles, consistently play in the postseason and represent Mizzou the right way on and off the field," Sterk said.

"A national search is underway."