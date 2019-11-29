The lake level was 658.0; generation of 900 CFS throughout the week for a level of 658.0 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 53 degrees. Truman Lake was at 708.9 level.

The lake level was 658.0; generation of 900 CFS throughout the week for a level of 658.0 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 53 degrees. Truman Lake was at 708.9 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22- and 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is between the 38-mile mark and the Route 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Brad Jelineck and Brock Reinkemeyer won the Bassing Bob Winter Bass Challenge tournament last Saturday with five bass weighing 17.74 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs and shaky head worms along rock banks. Crappie: Slow on jigs and minnows 7 to 15 feet deep. White bass: Slow on swimbaits.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on jerkbaits and jigs on dock corners along chunk rock banks. Crappie: Good on jigs in brush piles 10 to 15 feet deep. White bass: Fair on Alabama rigs, plastic grubs and jerkbaits along windy points.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on jerkbaits and finesse jigs along rock transition banks. Crappie: Good on jigs around docks or in brush piles 15 feet deep.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on suspending stickbaits along channel banks. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks 8 feet deep over 30 feet of water. Catfish: Fair drifting shad on main lake points.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on spinnerbaits and crankbaits along rock transition banks. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks or vertical jigging brush piles 8 to 12 feet deep in pockets of coves.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Stained on the upper end and murky on the lower end. Black bass: Slow on suspending stickbaits, crankbaits and shaky head worms in coves. Crappie: Good on minnows and jigs about 5 feet deep on the ends of docks over depths of 15 to 18 feet. Catfish: Fair on jug lines or drifting with cut shad.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on suspending stickbaits, jigs and small swimbaits 4 to 10 feet deep along chunk rock banks. Crappie: Fair on jigs or minnows 4 to 12 feet deep along docks. White bass: Fair on Roostertails and swimbaits halfway back in coves. Catfish: Fair on goldfish along main channel swings.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

No report available.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.