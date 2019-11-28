For the first time since 1979 in Moberly High School wrestling team history, last season the seven Spartan state qualifiers earned a team trophy at the MSHSAA state championships finishing fourth among 48 Class 2 schools that competed at state.

Five of those qualifiers returned home as state medalists, and three of them return to the mat this 2019-2020 wrestling season to enjoy another round of the sport they enjoy while honing their skills under the direction of fourth-year Spartans head coach Charlie Gibbs (72-13 dual coaching record, 3 yrs).

“Zach Lewis, Tristan Morris and Jarrett Kinder all return as state medalists from a year ago and are ready to accomplish more,” said Gibbs.

Morris placed third at 152-pounds and posted a 41-11 overall record a year ago. This senior year, Morris is projected to wrestle at either 170 or 182 reported coach Gibbs.

A fourth place finish at 220 was achieved by Kinder. The Spartan junior may be absent from a few early competitions as he is recovering from a foot injury sustained in the football season and will look to return to wrestle at 220. Kinder's record was 44-8.

At 113-pounds, the freshman year wrestled by Lewis was a strong one as he was listed as one of the two top wrestlers in his weight division most all season long and entering state. Although the outcome was not what he had hoped for, earning a fifth place medal and garnering a 46-4 overall record is certainly worthy of celebration.

“I know it's not the best that I could have done, but things happened. But I know looking back I had a pretty good year and I'm glad I qualified for state,” said Lewis. “I was not as good as I should have been when I was on the bottom wrestling. This off-season I've put in extra time on my bottom-work and trying to become quicker.”

Lewis has grown a couple of inches to 5'11 and added muscle to his frame, and coach Gibbs is projecting Lewis to compete at 132 or 138 his sophomore year.

“Our team participated in some good summer workouts and a couple of duals. The Iron Sharpens Iron event in Illinois was a real big one and had very good instruction. I was the only one from out team selected to participate in an All-Star match and wrestled a very good kid but did not win,” said Lewis. “I'm working harder this year because I want to stand on top of the state podium.”

Coach Gibbs named the following projected varsity starters; freshman Cole Givens at 106, sophomore Owen James at 113, freshman Hunter Boots at 120, senior Jacob Aleshire or sophomore Christian Binswanger at either 126 or 132, Lewis at 132 or 138, sophomore Dakotah Courtney at 145, junior Justice Zike at 152, freshman Gannon White at 160, senior Clark Freeman at 170, senior Tristan Morris at 170 or 182, sophomore Beau Garrett at 195, freshman Ricky Huff or junior Jarrett Kinder at 220, and junior Andrew Huff at 285.

“Jacob Aleshire , a two-time district champ, will be back with us after having ACL surgery last year and the senior should help with the team race. Clark Freeman is also a returning state qualifier. He has gained some weight which will help with his wrestling style to make another trip to state,” added coach Gibbs. “Dakotah Courtney, Beau Garett and Andrew Huff all had big seasons a year ago and are ready to make a trip to the state tournament.”

Gibbs along with his returning assistant coaches Marc Schmidt and John Heimann will take the Spartans to their first mat competition of the new season Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Centralia for a quad meet with Battle High School of Columbia and Hallsville also participating, and Saturday, Dec. 7 the team competes at the Marceline Tiger Classic. Moberly's home opener is Dec. 10 with the triangular meet taking place at the middle school gym because there is a varsity home basketball game being played the same night at the high school.

The annual Spartan Duals is being held Dec. 20-21 at the MACC Activity Center with the likes of Chillicothe, Fulton, Eldon, Boonville, Southern Boone, Affton and St. James returning. Gibbs said teams from Pleasant Hill, Ste. Genevieve and Cameron are newcomers making the field of competition grow to 11. However, each school will continue to wrestle eight duals in two days.

Moberly will compete in Class 2 District 2 tournament in early February at a site to be determined. They are joined by Blair Oaks, Boonville, Fulton, Kirksville, Lutheran St. Charles, Mexico, Orchard Farm, Owensville, Priory, Southern Boone, St. Charles West, St Francis Borgia,Winfield and Wright City.

“After losing a big senior class having some heavy hitters like Chance Richards (4-time state medalist), Luke Slater (2-time state medalist), it should be exciting to see who will step up and be the big point scorers during the season for our team,” said Gibbs.