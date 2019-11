Camdenton junior football player Cooper Ezard

If it was to be the final game of the season, Camdenton junior Cooper Ezard had quite a finale in a Class 4 state quarterfinal loss to Webb City on November 22. The junior receiver led all receivers with 14 catches for 208 yards and three touchdowns and finished as the team’s leading receiver with 80 catches for 1,031 yards and 17 scores.