Osage falls at Cole Camp, Eldon drops game to Fatima, Versailles unable to keep pace with Eugene and Climax Springs takes down Laquey

Osage falls at Cole Camp

School of the Osage tipped off the season at Cole Camp on Tuesday and came home with a 47-39 defeat.

Logan Havner paced the Indians with 18 points and Dylan Long added 12.

Osage (0-1) is scheduled to play in the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Versailles next week.

Eldon drops game to Fatima

Eldon visited Fatma on Tuesday and came up a few points short in a 58-52 loss to the Comets.

“They fought hard the entire way,” Eldon coach Corey Casey said. “Proud of their effort.”

Logan Hall led Eldon with 16 points, Collin Tamm added 13, Clayton Moore put in 12 and Aidan Wells finished with nine points of his own.

Eldon (0-2) is scheduled to play in the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Versailles next week.

Versailles unable to keep pace with Eugene

Versailles took on Eugene in the season opener on Tuesday and the Tigers were unable to match the Eagles in a 96-86 loss.

Coby Williams had a big night for the Tigers with 43 points and six assists while Jordan Williams added 12 points and Eli Gulyayev finished with eight.

Versailles (0-1) is scheduled to host the Tri-County Conference Tournament next week.

Climax Springs takes down Laquey

Climax Springs took on Laquey on Tuesday and beat the Hornets in convincing fashion by a final score of 56-22.

Climax Springs (1-1) will visit Stover on December 3.