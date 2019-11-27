Camdenton Lakers, Osage Indians, Eldon Mustangs, Versailles Tigers, Macks Creek Pirates and Climax Springs Cougars

CAMDENTON LAKERS

From Head Coach Staci Caffey:

Class/District: Class 4, District 10

2018-19 Record or Finish: 19-10 with a loss to Lebanon in the district championship

Moved or Graduated: Natalie Basham, Jessica Watson and Darby Roam

Top Returners and any Accolades: Shelby Kurtz (All-Conference Honorable Mention, All-District), Megan Vest (All-Conference Defensive Player) and newcomer Biance Stocks (All-Conference, All-District, KRES All-Star, Columbia Tribune All-Star and Roundball Elite 30)

Q: What are you looking forward to as your team returns for a brand new season?

A: I am excited to watch these girls get after it, they have really been working hard and pushing each other every day in practice. One thing is for sure- I know I will get 100 percent heart and effort every time these ladies step on the court.

Q: Are there any definite strengths with this team at this point in time?

A: Our definite strength would be our raw athletic ability. These ladies are so fun to coach, I love how hard they are getting after it and the determination they bring to the court every day.

Q: As the season goes along, what are you hoping the team can improve upon?

A: We have a mixture of new players, young players and returners so as the season progresses, our game will only improve as we become stronger teammates. We are not only learning new plays, defense, and offense- we are still learning each player’s tendencies and each others strengths and weaknesses.

Q: Are there any specific goals and what would you say the keys to success are for this year?

A: To be “All In” and “All Together.” Individually we are good players but together the sky will be the limit. Like years in the past, defense and effort will be our key to success.

OSAGE INDIANS

From Head Coach Scott Rowland:

Class/District: Class 4, District 10

2018-19 Record or Finish: 23-4 with a loss to Rolla in sectionals

Moved or Graduated: Kerrigan Gamm, Carson Wood, Payton Good, Zoie Turner and Karli Kempf

Top Returners and any Accolades: Sara Wolf (All-Conference Second Team) and Liberty Gamm. Newcomers include Sydney Riley, Paige Rowland, Ella DeMott, Alisa Boswell, Paige Luttrell, Reese Good, Alyssa Newberry and Morgan Bartlett

Q: What are you looking forward to as your team returns for a brand new season?

A: It is a time of change for the Lady Indians. We lost two 4-year starters, one of whom was the first All-State player in Osage history. I am looking forward to watching this group grow into their new roles. We have two returning starters. Of the other eight that will be playing, only two have played many varsity minutes.

Q: Are there any definite strengths with this team at this point in time?

A: I think that we are a hard-working group. I also think they are excellent teammates for each other. They understand that we are a different team than we have been and are pulling together to be the best team we can be.

Q: As the season goes along, what are you hoping this team can improve upon?

A: We will have to shoot the ball well from outside more than we have done in the past. Rebounding well at our size is going to be tough and something that will have to improve continually throughout the season.

Q: Are there any specific goals and what would you say the keys to success are for this year?

A: We don't have any seniors, so we want to make sure that we continue to improve all season. We will be looking for people to find, then fill, important roles on our team. Keys-wise we will have to shoot it well and limit offensive rebounds to be successful.

ELDON MUSTANGS

From Head Coach Ashley Agee:

Class/District: Class 3, District 9

2018-19 Record or Finish: 6-19 with a loss to Clinton in the district semifinals

Moved or Graduated: Haley Clifton and Camri Bond

Top Returners and any Accolades: Kayleigh Fike (All-District and All-Conference Honorable Mention), Lauren Imler and Taylor Henderson

Q: What are you looking forward to as your team returns for a brand new season?

A: We are looking to build off where we ended last season and the things we worked on this summer. We worked super hard last season to gain more confidence, experience and basketball IQ and we are hoping it starts paying off for us this season. We return several players from last year’s squad. During the first couple weeks of practice they have shown a lot of maturity. Us coaches are seeing girls being confident in their own abilities which has led to a lot more leadership on and off the floor. This team seems to be bonding the best of any team I have coached here with positive talk, guidance, leadership and the willingness to want to learn. I think if we stick together and continue to grow we will surprise some teams this year and be very competitive.

Q: Are there any definite strengths with this team at this point in time?

A: At this time, our main strength would be getting the ball up the floor and looking to score in transition. Our halfcourt offense is new this year which has thrown some learning curves, but for the most part everyone is starting to catch on and we are getting good looks in practice. We have a couple of newcomers this year that have added offense and size for us, which will play a big role in our success.

Q: As the season goes along, what are you hoping this team can improve upon?

A: I hope we can improve in every area of the game. We are far from perfect in the game of basketball so as a whole I want us to get better in all areas because I believe we have the ability to do that. The two things we have really been focusing on is reducing our unforced turnovers and stepping up to the charity stripe with confidence and knocking down free baskets, which we really struggled with last season.

Q: Are there any specific goals and what would you say the keys to success are for this year?

A: Our biggest goal is playing hard and doing everything with confidence. Our keys to success will be staying disciplined on both ends of the floor. We have to all be communicating and staying on the same page. We have to limit our mistakes that cost us several games last year. The most important thing to me is believing in our own abilities and playing into our strengths and I think we will have a great season if we stick to those keys.

VERSAILLES TIGERS

From Head Coach Tim Spiers:

Class/District: Class 3, District 9

2018-19 Record or Finish: 0-25 with a loss to Clinton in the first round of districts

Moved or Graduated: Hannah Whan, Anna Knoerle, Taralee Edgar, Hailey Burnett and Carrie Hoffa

Top Returners and any Accolades: We return eight letter winners and add a good freshmen group. Kylie Viebrock, Adaya Comer, Allison Foley, Maris Ollison and Natalie Biermann are players with the most experience back.

Q: What are you looking forward to as your team returns for a brand new season?

A: We look forward to improving every day and changing the culture around our sport.

Q: Are there any definite strengths with this team at this point in time?

A: One positive for us is our attitude coming off a down season. The girls are working hard and staying positive.

Q: Are there any specific goals and what would you say the keys to success are for this year?

A: Our goal is to win one game and then try and win two. This keeps things simple and focuses on each game individually.

MACKS CREEK PIRATES

From Head Coach Lynn Long:

Class/District: Class 1, District 7

2018-19 Record or Finish: 15-10 with a loss to Wheatland in the district semifinals

Moved or Graduated: Lexi Mayer and Madeline Phillips

Top Returners and any Accolades: Jesse Willis (First Team All-Conference), Kenzie Hicks, Alyssa Seaholm, Caytlin Eidson, Myra Cortez and Molly Phillips

Q: What are you looking forward to as your team returns for a brand new season?

A: I am looking forward to a successful season where we will compete in both the conference and district. We have an experienced team that should be better both offensively and defensively.

Q: Are there any definite strengths with this team at this point in time?

A: Perimeter defense, quickness and experience.

Q: As the season goes along, what are you hoping this team can improve upon?

A: Offensive execution, shooting and post defense.

Q: Are there any specific goals and what would you say the keys to success are for this year?

A: Our goals are to get better every day and to be peaking at district time.

CLIMAX SPRINGS COUGARS

From Head Coach Ron Rhodes:

Class/District: Class 1, District 7

2018-19 Record or Finish: 16-11 with a loss to Weaubleau in the district semifinals

Moved or Graduated: None

Top Returners and any Accolades: Cierra Dake, Skylar Bellamy, Autumn Wallace, Hailey McIntosh, Abi Wolfe, Maranda Burke and Jayden Butterfield

Q: What are you looking forward to as your team returns for a brand new season?

A: Our experience is a big key factor. We were 16-11 last season, have everyone returning and added Paula Saiz.

Q: Are there any definite strengths with this team at this point in time?

A: Experience and unity.

Q: As the season goes along, what are you hoping this team can improve upon?

A: Rebounding, cutting down on turnovers and staying out of foul trouble.

Q: Are there any specific goals and what would you say the keys to success are for this year?

A: We must stay healthy and play for the TEAM and not ourselves.