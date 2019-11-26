Osage returned to the mats for a brand new season on Monday night and both the boys and girls got the new campaign off to a good start.

Osage returned to the mats for a brand new season on Monday night and both the boys and girls got the new campaign off to a good start.

The boys knocked off the Tigers 48-12 and the girls came away with a 30-24 win.

Jacob Zelle got the scoring started for the boys with a pin in the 113-pound class while Eric Westbrook (145), Rudy Escobar (182) and Tanner Gardner (285) all won by fall as well. Corey Hubkey (152) won a 17-1 technical fall and Chase Cordia (170) did the same by a 20-4 margin. Ryan Schepers (138) and Tristan Satterlee (160) and Jack Creasy (195) all won by forfeit.

Mason Duba (106) put up a fight before losing a 9-7 sudden victory in the 106-pound bout and Connor Arrowood (220) was on the short side of a 12-8 decision.

Cammy Walters put up the first points for the girls via forfeit in the 120-pound match while Kamill Burch (125), Demie Cobb (130), Abbey Cordia (135) and Lamarion Grandberry (235) all went uncontested as well. The only contest of the night included St. James' Kaylynn Crocker and Osage's Alisha Benedict in the 115-pound match where Crocker won by pin in the second period.

Up next for Osage is the Bolivar Tournament on December 7.