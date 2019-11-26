The wait for a decision on Missouri athletics’ appeal of NCAA sanctions has ended at long last — 299 days after they were first handed down.

The final answer, however, was the last thing the university wanted to hear.

Sources confirmed Tuesday morning that the initial January ruling by the Committee on Infractions has been upheld. This includes a one-year postseason ban for football, softball and baseball as well as scholarship and recruiting restrictions.

MU and the NCAA have not yet made an official announcement.

Missouri football is 5-6 entering its last game of the regular season, a Black Friday matchup against Arkansas in Little Rock, needing one win to reach the regular six-win standard for bowl-eligibility.

The NCAA first announced the penalties Jan. 31 following an investigation that began in November 2016. The investigation found violations by former MU tutor Yolanda Kumar, who publicly claimed allegations of academic fraud against the university.

The NCAA said Kumar “violated NCAA ethical conduct, academic misconduct and academic extra benefits rules when she completed academic work for 12 student-athletes, according to a Division I Committee on Infractions panel.”

The committee indicated that Kumar — who was hired by Missouri in 2010 and resigned in 2016 — was acting alone in the academic fraud cases. In her interview with the NCAA and MU, Kumar said that she was pressured to help student-athletes pass their courses. The NCAA stated “the investigation did not support that her colleagues directed her to complete the student-athletes’ work.”

Still, the NCAA found the academic fraud claims to be Level I violations, the most severe to the NCAA. In the NCAA’s report, it said that Missouri acknowledged that the violations were Level I violations.

Missouri filed its appeal in March and formally went before the committee in July.

“The penalties handed down to the university were unprecedented based upon past decisions, and we have been respectful and aggressive in our response since then,” MU athletic director Jim Sterk said at the time. “... I firmly believe that if these penalties are not overturned, it will have a chilling effect on future NCAA investigations by discouraging universities to fully cooperate."

In addition to a one-year postseason ban for all three programs, the original sanctions include three years probation for the entire athletic department; a vacation of records for games in which football, baseball and softball players competed while ineligible; a 5% reduction in scholarships for football, baseball and softball for the 2019-20 academic year; recruiting restrictions on all three programs; and a fine of $5,000 plus 1% from each of the football, baseball and softball budgets.

