Camdenton junior swimmer Gavin Schulte

Camdenton junior Gavin Schulte closed out his junior campaign on a strong note at the Class 1 state meet in St. Peters on November 14 and 15. After becoming the first Laker to earn a medal and All-State honors a season ago, Schulte added two more All-State performances by finishing fourth and seventh in the 50 and 100 freestyle races.