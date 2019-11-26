Climax Springs gets by Weaubleau in season opener, Osage falls to Fatima in season opener and Macks Creek outlasts Stoutland

Climax Springs gets by Weaubleau in season opener

Climax Springs showed some determination in its season opener with Weaubleau Monday night.

The Cougars were down by five points at the half, came back to take a 1-point lead heading into the final frame and closed out the night with a 52-49 win over the Tigers.

Autumn Wallace led Climax Springs with 16 points, Maranda Burke had 11 and Hailey McIntosh came off the bench to add 12 key points that Coach Ron Rhoades described as the "spark plug" the team needed. He also commended the play of point guard Abi Wolfe.

The Cougars (1-0) were scheduled to meet Laquey on Tuesday night and will be back in action on December 3 at Stover.

Osage falls to Fatima in season opener

School of the Osage hosted Fatima for its season opener Monday night and the Indians fell to the Comets 38-21.

Osage (0-1) will look to rebound at the Tri-County Conference Tournament next week at Versailles.

Macks Creek outlasts Stoutland

Macks Creek visited Stoutland Monday night and earned a 56-49 win over the Tigers.

Macks Creek (1-1) will return for the Hermitage Tournament on December 9.