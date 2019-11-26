Camdenton junior varsity falls to Capital City, Macks Creek picks up first win of the season at Stoutland, Eldon drops season opener to Linn and Climax Springs drops season opener to Weaubleau

Camdenton junior varsity falls to Capital City

Camdenton hosted a brand new Capital City team out of Jefferson City on Monday for the season opener and being a brand new school full of freshmen and sophomores, the team is competing at the junior varsity level this year.

The Cavaliers managed to come away with a 71-64 win over the Lakers.

Cooper Barrett put up 16 points to lead Camdenton and Kam Durnin added 15 points of his own.

The Laker varsity will officially tip off its season next week on December 5 against William Chrisman at the Chrisman Tournament. Game time is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Macks Creek picks up first win of the season at Stoutland

Macks Creek visited Stoutland Monday night and enjoyed victory for the first time this season with an 84-52 win over the Tigers.

Colton Walter had a career night with 32 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Hunter Lane had a productive night as well with 23 points, 17 rebounds and five assists.

"I thought Colton did a tremendous job of attacking the basket after struggling early with his 3-point shot," Macks Creek coach Ron Duggan said.

"Hunter was also 3-5 from the 3-point line which will have the opponent's big men scratching their heads on how to guard him."

Cole Register added 12 points to go with three assists and steals. Chase Whitworth contributed seven assists and four steals and Logan Gallamore added six points, five steals and three assists.

"They did a tremendous job for only their second varsity game. They will be a great addition to this team and the speed they bring," the coach continued.

Macks Creek (1-1) will play in the Eugene Tournament next week.

Eldon drops season opener to Linn

A brand new season of Eldon basketball got underway Monday night and the Mustangs came up a few points short in a 57-52 loss to Linn.

Eldon (0-1) was scheduled to visit Fatima on Tuesday before preparing for Tri-County Conference Tournament play in Versailles next week.

Climax Springs drops season opener to Weaubleau

Climax Springs hosted Weaubleau Monday night and the Cougars were unable to get by the Tigers in a 68-52 loss to start the season.

Climax Springs (0-1) was scheduled to host Laquey Tuesday night and will return to the court on Tuesday with a trip to Stover.