Macks Creek opened a new campaign in Weaubleau Friday night and came home with a 76-61 loss to the Tigers.

Weaubleau enjoyed 35-20 advantage at the half and never allowed Macks Creek to claw back and get over the hump.

Hunter Lane posted a double-double for the Pirates, finishing with 23 points and 17 rebounds. Colton Walter added 11 points and six assists in the effort and Tanner Smith finished the night with seven points of his own. Overall, the Pirates shot 44 percent from the floor, but 23 turnovers did not make things any easier.

Macks Creek (0-1) visits Stoutland Monday night at 7 p.m.