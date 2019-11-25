Considering the injuries and wrestlers who didn’t make Friday’s Mexico quad, LSE Pirates wrestling coach Christian Stock thought the team wrestled well overall.

While competing against Mexico, Warrenton and Fulton, the LSE Pirate wrestlers finished a collective 2-9 overall.

“We wrestled well even though I had a few out,” Stock said. “I can really see the improvements they are making. We are continuing to work hard on fundamentals every day at practice and you can see the improvements coming.”

Xavier Flippin and Dylan Rapp both finished 1-1 in the quad while Issac Meyer and Sean Vollrath were both 0-2 and Cash Stock 0-3.

The LSE wrestlers will compete next on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Osage, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Flippin goes 2-0 in second meet of season for LSE wrestlers

The LSE Pirates wrestling team did the best they could with a limited squad Thursday night in a quadrangular meet at Boonville High School.

While hosting Marshall, Versailles and Centralia, the Pirates finished with a combined record of 4-12.

“We did not have all of our wrestlers wrestling tonight for various reasons,” said LSE wrestling coach Christian Stock. “I feel like we still made improvements as a team. We had a couple of injuries that may keep some people from wrestling in our next match.”

Xavier Flippin finished perfect on the night in two matches while Gaige Davis and Dylan Rapp were both 1-1. Cash Stock, Ryan Dell, Tyson White, Isaac Meyer and Sean Vollrath also competed.















