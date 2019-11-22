The lake level was 658.1; generation of 900 CFS throughout the week for a level of 658.1 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 58 degrees. Truman Lake was at 708.4 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Andy Newcomb and Chris Bridges won the Bassing Bob Missouri Invitational Pro-Am Fishing and Golf Championship last week with a three-day total of 15 bass weighing 45.04 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on shaky head worms, jigs and spinnerbaits along rock banks. Crappie: Slow on jigs and minnows 7 to 15 feet deep. White bass: Slow on swimbaits.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

No report available

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on jerkbaits along secondary points. Crappie: Good on jigs or suspending stickbaits over brush piles 15 feet deep. White bass: Fair on Mepps Aglia spinners and Roostertails along windy points.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on jigs and spinnerbaits along shallow docks in the creeks or on Alabama rigs and suspending stickbaits along secondary points or chunk rock banks. Crappie: Good on jigs around docks 10 to 15 feet deep on the main lake. White bass: Good on Roostertails and Mepps spinners along windy points.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits on steeper banks. Crappie: Good on jigs or minnows set below a bobber 5 feet deep along laydowns and docks in coves.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on spinnerbaits or crankbaits along channel banks. Crappie: Good on jigs or minnows for fish suspended over brush piles 15 to 18 feet deep. Catfish: Fair drifting shad on main lake points.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on spinnerbaits and jigs around shallow docks in the creeks or Alabama rigs and jerkbaits along channel banks. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks 12 feet deep. White bass: Good on Roostertails and swimbaits in the backs of creeks. Catfish: Fair on goldfish, bluegill and cut shad along channel banks and points.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.