Camdenton junior football player Jadin Faulconer

Camdenton junior Jadin Faulconer proved the Lakers still knew how to run the football in a big win over Lebanon on November 15. With a high-flying passing attack drawing plenty of attention, Faulconer rushed for 139 yards and a pair of touchdowns to set the right tone in a 35-7 win for the 28th district title in program history.