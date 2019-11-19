Schulte earns All-State honors in two events

Once again, the Camdenton boys swim program earned its right to dive in with the best swimmers in the state of Missouri.

Following a brief rally at Camdenton High School on Wednesday complete with students lined up in the commons and the sounds of the Pride of the Lake Marching Band for a sendoff, the Lakers were in the pool at the St. Peters Rec Plex with 36 other teams in the Class 1 Championships on Thursday and Friday. After 12 events played out, the Lakers finished 21st in the team rankings with 27 points while Glendale won the state title with 247. Camdenton moved up 13 spots from its 34th place finish at state in 2018.

There were still a few highlights along the way.

Camdenton’s Gavin Schulte, who became the first Laker in school history to earn a state medal a season ago as a sophomore, picked up two of them this season after finishing fourth in the 50 freestyle at 21.89 seconds and seventh in the 100 freestyle at 48.46 seconds, respectively. Lapine also swam in the event and was 10th in the preliminaries at 22.28 seconds, but was disqualified in the consolation final.

The Lakers also swam in three relay events. The 200 medley team of Michael Radlund, Bryce Leuenberger, Jake Dunahee and Lapine finished 20th in the state with a time of 1:47.19, the 200 freestyle team of Lapine, Jeremy Bernabe, Radlund and Schulte captured 20th as well at 1:34.21 and the 400 freestyle team of Lapine, Radlund Leuenberger and Schulte captured 19th at 3:32.59.

The journey towards 2020 has now begun and time will soon tell if this young program continues to make strides forward and set new precedents for future swimmers to aspire to.