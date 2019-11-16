What seemed like a curse following the Marceline football team the past few years has been dispelled.

The third time was a charm for the Tigers, as they finally got over the district championship hump by defeated Sweet Springs, 23-14, at home on Friday night.

Marceline had lost consecutive district championship games at home the past two years, but finally shook that trend and seized a Class 1 District 5 championship.

"We've put a lot of hard work in, and this was a major goal for us, but it's just another game," senior back and linebacker Cullen Bruner said. "It's like what we've said every week: we'll enjoy it tonight then get ready for the next one."

After forcing a three-and-out to begin the game, Marceline scored on its second play from scrimmage from 65 yards out. Bruner caught a pass from Alex McCauslin in the flats and outran everyone to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead.

On its next possession, a would-be 30-yard touchdown from sophomore Hunter Nelson was called back with a holding call. The Tigers had to settle for a 42-yard Bruner field goal with two minutes remaining in the first quarter.

That would be Marceline's final points of the half.

Sweet Springs began a drive at its own 47 yard line with a little over two minutes to play in the second quarter. After driving to the Marceline 10, the Greyhounds punched it in with one second remaining in the half when senior quarterback Hunter Sims found lanky junior receiver Wade Phillips in the back left corner of the end zone. The Greyhounds converted the two-point conversion.

Marceline sophomores Wyatt Molloy and Hunter Nelson punched in 11-yard rushing touchdowns on consecutive drives.

"I was able to scrape some yards up the middle, and running hard is really my game. I don't really focus on breaking anything to the outside, and it was working tonight," Nelsons said. "We've always been the underdogs this time of the year, it doesn't matter how well we're playing. I think we proved a lot against a good Sweet Springs team tonight."

With 7:18 remaining in the game, the Tigers held a 23-8 lead and looked to be in complete control.

Sweet Springs changed that in a mere matter of moments.

On the Greyhounds' ensuing possession, a 38-yard rush to begin the drive immediately put them in great field position. Two plays later, Sims found Phillips in the same spot in the endzone from 35 yards out.

Sweet Springs couldn't pick up the pivotal two-point conversion, so the game remained a two-score lead in Marceline's favor, 23-14. With 6:45 remaining, the Greyhounds' onside kick was unsuccessful.

After the Tigers' possession lost them 20 yards on penalties and a sack, a 71-yard Bruner punt put the Greyhounds on their own 10. Sweet Springs went on to turn the ball over on downs, and Marceline could kneel to end the game.

Marceline head coach Mark Ross said earlier in the week that Friday's game might be his team's toughest test so far this year, aside from a week three loss in the Bell Game.

Ross said that he'd be enjoying it until getting back to work on Monday.

"It goes to show you the amount of growth and maturity throughout the course of the year," Ross said. "This team gets along so well, and we're really proud of these guys right now. It was one of those games where you definitely felt like things could go either way at any moment. Sweet Springs did a nice job of presenting a lot of different looks, but our ability to adjust throughout the course of the game made a big difference. We're thrilled to be playing one more week."

The game featured just one turnover. Sweet Springs lost a fumble at midfield that resulted in Molloy's touchdown.

After the game, Sweet Springs sixth-year head coach Kris Conley was especially proud of his guys, but was bothered in hindsight with his play calling and personnel choices.

"We knew it was going to be a dogfight coming in," Conley said. "I've never been so proud of the guys, and I'm not really happy with myself right now. We believe so much and, tonight, we competed so hard. We just came up a little short tonight."

Sweet Springs ends its season 8-4, and Marceline advances to 11-1.

The Tigers travel to Mokane to face South Callaway in the state quarterfinal on Saturday. The game will be played at 1 p.m.