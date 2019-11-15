Camdenton looks forward to having Rock Bridge transfer for final season

It seems all the time spent hanging out at the gym with dad has paid off for Camdenton senior Biance Stocks.

The transfer from Rock Bridge High School in Columbia will play her final high school season with the Lakers before continuing her basketball career at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin and she made it official on Wednesday when she signed her national letter of intent with the Division II Lions.

“It is a dream come true,” Stocks said of the opportunity. “Ever since my dad has been a coach in high school, I’ve been in the gym with a bunch of boys doing ball handling drills, shooting and all that stuff so it is a dream come true to finally get those papers and see I’m able to pursue what I’ve always been wanting to do.”

Stocks became the proverbial “Gym Rat” and helped manage some of her father Shane’s teams as he spent time coaching junior high and 15 years at the varsity level. Stocks coached boys for six years, girls for nine and his resume included a 4-year stint at Tuscumbia before retiring as a coach from Novinger High School near Kirksville. Biance was there every step of the way and did not hesitate to take on any of the boys, either, also playing with her older brothers Anton and Trevor.

Ultimately, a competitive drive and mindset was instilled that Stocks still plays with today.

“People have always pushed me and it is a driven passion to be able to want to keep doing that,” the senior said of reaching the next level.

In addition to her time at Rock Bridge, Stocks also spent time playing for the Missouri Phenom- a competitive travel team out of Columbia. Missouri Phenom coach Greg Logsdon was present at Stocks’ signing on Wednesday and was undoubtedly excited for her future.

“Missouri Southern got a really good player and she has been a joy to coach,” Logsdon said of the player who walked into the gym a little over three years ago. “She is a super high-energy player, has a high basketball IQ, shoots the ball really well and is an unbelievable defender. I think probably her biggest trait is her toughness, though, and her ability to make a big play when you need it the most. For her to come full circle today and sign her letter of intent has been rewarding for all of us including her.”

Logsdon also added how much fun it had been to watch Stocks grow from a player who simply wanted to blend in to a leader who can take control and get things organized on the court.

“Almost like having a coach on the court while she is playing,” the coach pointed out. “We just wish her the best of luck. The fun part is she is playing in the state of Missouri and they play a lot of road games in and around us so we are going to get to watch her play and follow her through her college career.”

Well, there is one stop left before the college ranks and Camdenton coach Staci Caffey was certainly glad to welcome Stocks to the Lakers. In three years at Rock Bridge, the point guard accumulated 956 career points and has earned numerous honors including All-Conference, All-District, KRES All-Star and Columbia Tribune All-Star recognition as well as being named to the Roundball Elite 30.

“Biance definitely came in and stepped right into a leadership role. you could tell she was a senior and just the drive and expectation she plays with is strong,” the coach noted. “I think she’ll step right in and be ready to step up where we needed that leadership along with Shelby Kurtz and Megan Vest.”

Of course there are plenty of tangibles as well that Caffey likes from the short amount of the time the coach has had to work with her so far.

“Her defense, tenacity she brings to the court, she can get to the rim and has a nice shot,” the coach listed. “She has got the full game and obviously she can play ball or she would not be going on to the next level. She is one of those players that seems to be always positive and a great addition because the level of play she brings our game up to is definitely a coach’s dream.”

Stocks came to Camdenton after her parents took new jobs in the Lake area, but the family already previously had a home in the region. The senior said the Lake is a place she has always loved and been able to call home and she feels pretty comfortable around her new teammates as well.

“It is super friendly here. All the girls have welcomed me on the basketball team, the coaches are super friendly and people are always interested in talking to me so it is nice to be able to come to some place and not feel a lot of pressure or anything,” Stocks stated.

She has fond memories from her time as a Bruin as well and got a similar feeling of home from Missouri Southern when making her decision.

“They welcomed me right away,” she recalled. “I knew that if I could feel this way in wanting to be there for four or five years, this is the place I wanted to be.”

Stocks, who already has 26 college credits completed and is an NCAA Early Academic Qualifier, plans to major in education.

“Just keep working hard. Keep working and