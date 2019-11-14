Van Horn coach Jesus Rodriguez didn’t try to mask his frustration. Not after watching a wonderful season come to an awful end.

It ended with a 2-1 loss in overtime to Platte County in a Class 3 soccer sectional Wednesday night at Van Horn. It ended with a match that Rodriguez and the Falcons said they controlled until the sudden end.

“There’s nothing to hang our heads about today; the better team didn’t win,” Rodriguez said. “It was a bit frustrating to see. Maybe on another day this game could have easily been 5-1 or 6-1.”

For the better part of 80 minutes and almost all of the second half, Van Horn (21-4) controlled the run of play with its speed against a physical Platte County squad. The Falcons outshot the Pirates 12-3 in the second half alone.

All the Falcons had to show for it was a 1-1 tie after regulation.

And in the third minute of overtime, Platte County (24-1) caught the Falcons flat-footed on a quick throw-in to the 18-yard box. Out of position defensively, Van Horn didn’t cover Platte County’s Luke Bunge, leaving him open to knock in a rebound in a scrum in front of the goal.

“We knew their danger was going to be throw-ins and corner kicks,” Rodriguez said. “Just one time we fell asleep. I was screaming at them to turn around and run and defend. … They threw it in early and caught us off-guard.”

Platte County had the upper hand early, taking a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute on a goal from Aaron Cordova set up by a long feed into the box.

Just 10 minutes later, Van Horn got its chance to equalize when Edison Rios was tackled in the penalty box. Julio Rios took the penalty kick, which he placed in the upper left corner of the net.

“In the first half we had three (one-on-one) opportunities, we hit the crossbar, we headed to get it off the line,” Rodriguez said. “The ball just didn’t roll in.”

That trend continued in the second half. In one back-and-forth flurry, Edison Rios had a shot stopped on fingertip save, just missed after a tangle in the box and sent another one-on-one just wide.

“That second half it felt like we were in control the whole time,” Van Horn senior midfielder Angel DeAvila said, “It was probably some of the best soccer that I have ever seen us play the whole season. I guess it wasn’t enough.”

Not enough to continue Van Horn’s run at another Class 3 state final four berth. Platte County advances to face Grain Valley in a quarterfinal match Saturday at Grain Valley.

Rodriguez and the Falcons go on to think about what could have been, especially with a talented group of seniors that tallied two district championships, four league titles and a third-place state finish.

Which just added to the frustration.

“I wanted them to finish with a bang,” Rodriguez said. “But that’s the way the ball rolls sometimes.”