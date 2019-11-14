The lake level was 658.7; generation of 18,000 CFS at the beginning of the week down to 900 CFS by the end of the week for a level of 658.0 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 60 degrees. Truman Lake was at 707.6 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Jim and Denise Dill won the Bass World Sports tournament last Sunday with five bass weighing 12.97 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on jigs and spinnerbaits along rock banks. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows 7 to 15 feet deep. White bass: Fair on swimbaits.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky on main lake and stained in the coves. Black bass: Fair on square bill crankbaits and spinnerbaits shallow in the coves or on main lake docks and wave breaks. Crappie: Good on jigs either shooting docks or casting to brush piles 8 to 10 feet deep. White bass: Slow on small crankbaits or Alabama rigs along windy points.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on buzz baits, spinnerbaits and square bill crankbaits in the creeks or on heavy jigs on main lake points. Crappie: Good shooting or casting jigs around docks 8 to 12 feet deep.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on spinnerbaits or swimming jigs along main lake docks. Crappie: Good on jigs, spoons or minnows for fish suspended over brush piles 15 to 18 feet deep. Catfish: Fair drifting shad on main lake points.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Fishing is slow for all species.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures, buzz baits and spinnerbaits along secondary points. Crappie: Good on jigs or minnows set below a bobber 5 feet deep along laydowns and docks in coves. White bass: Fair on jigs along windy banks.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on suspending stickbaits, square bill crankbaits and jigs around docks 2 to 3 feet deep Crappie: Good on minnows 10 to 12 feet deep around docks with brush. Catfish: Fair on jug lines with shad.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on spinnerbaits, square bill crankbaits and buzz baits around shallow docks in the creeks. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows around docks 6 to 10 feet deep. Catfish: Good tight-lining with shad off the docks.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.