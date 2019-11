Osage senior cross country runner Chase Grosvenor

Osage senior Chase Grosvenor made the final cross country race of his high school career a memorable one. Grosvenor was one of 169 runners in action at the Class 3 state meet in Columbia on November 9 and finished as an All-State runner by placing in the top 25 with a 15th place time of 16:17 on the 3.1-mile course at Gans Creek.