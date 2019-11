Climax Springs junior cross country runner Abigale Wolfe

The Climax Springs cross country program was represented at the Class 1 state meet once again thanks to junior Abigale Wolfe. Wolfe earned a third straight trip to state in a district meet at Linn on November 2 by placing inside the top 15 with a 13th place time of 25:48 to keep her career attendance record at state perfect.