AREA CALENDAR

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Class 3 Sectional Playoffs

6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

6:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Indy Fuel, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Class 3 Sectional Playoffs

6 p.m. — Platte County at Van Horn

Class 2 Sectional Playoffs

6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Guadalupe Centers Charter at Lee’s Summit North High School

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Monday’s Television

• Track & field: World Para Championships, 8 a.m., OLY (Comcast 208)

• Tennis: ATP World Tour Finals, 10 a.m., 4:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• College basketball: Creighton at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: North Alabama at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA: Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBA (273)

• College basketball: Missouri at Xavier, 6 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Evansville at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• College football: Western Michigan at Ohio, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL: Pittsburgh at New York Rangers, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL: Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix: China, 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• College football: Eastern Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Minnesota at Butler, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Memphis vs. Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Miami (Fla.) at Central Florida, 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Murray State at Tennessee, 8 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m., NBA (273)

• College basketball: Oklahoma vs. Oregon State, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

Monday’s Radio

• College basketball: Missouri at Xavier, 6 p.m., KMBZ (980 AM. 98.1 FM)

• NHL: Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)