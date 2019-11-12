Osage's Chase Grosvenor earns All-State honors

The cross country course at Gans Creek in Columbia was the destination all cross country runners in the state of Missouri have aspired to reach all season and Lake area runners from School of the Osage, Macks Creek and Climax Springs were among the pack that earned the right to be there on Saturday.

The Indians competed in Class 3, Macks Creek and Climax Springs competed in Class 1 and one Lake area runner had the privilege of finishing with All-State honors on the 3.1 mile course.

OSAGE INDIANS

Osage had nine total runners in action on Saturday as the girls had the opportunity to compete as a team by previously finishing second in districts while district champion Chase Grosvenor and John Markovitz also took on the course.

All-State recognition and a medal were reserved for the top 25 and Grosvenor made the cut after finishing 15th in a field of 169 runners in the Class 3 boys race with a time of 16:17. State champion Michael Rebello of Excelsior Springs captured the title with a time of 15:29.4 and Markovitz finished the day in 57th with a time of 17:16.6.

The Class 3 girls race featured a total of 174 runners and Osage’s Bayley Johnson was the first Indian to reach the finish line placing 71st with a time of 20:47.6. Sara Wolf was next after finishing 83rd at 21:05.8, Sarah Porter placed 95th at 21:15.1, Nevaeh Henley came in 130th at 21:56.4, Grace Martin earned 150th at 22:43, Madison Kessler came in 159th at 23:22.9 and Abby Maschhoff finished 162nd at 23:32.5.

M.I.C.D.S. won the team title with 104 points while Osage took 13th out of 16 teams with 284 points. The individual state champion also came from M.I.C.D.S. as Julia Ray came across the finish line with a time of 18:13.8.

MACKS CREEK PIRATES

Molly Phillips and Adriana Mayer took on a field of 164 runners in the Class 1 girls race. Phillips, a returning state qualifier placed 34th with a time of 22:24.7 and just nine spots away from All-State recognition while Mayer captured 126th with a time of 25:25.9. The state title went to Riley Arnold of Blue Eye who finished with a time of 18:53.8

“I give the runners a goal time for each meet along with mile splits so they can work towards new ‘PRs’ (personal records) each race and they were each able to accomplish those new goals in this meet,” Macks Creek coach Paige Alexander said. “Both runners not only set 2019 season ‘PRs’ but were also able to set career ‘PRs’ on the course today. These two girls worked hard to get to the state meet and continued to work hard, completing any training task the last week I asked of them in order to prepare for this meet.

“We walked away with our heads held high for the great things they were able to accomplish this year and the girls are already making plans on how to achieve even higher goals next year.”

Phillips had an initial goal to place in the top 50 and did so, moving up 39 spots from a 73rd place finish in 2018. Mayer, a newcomer to the sport this season, hit a personal record in her final race of the year. Alexander is eager to see what the future has in store.

“As a coach, it has been a pleasure to work with these girls all season and as only sophomores, I look forward to their return to the sport next year,” she said.

CLIMAX SPRINGS COUGARS

Climax Springs was represented by Abby Wolfe who is no stranger to the state meet after reaching the final race for a third straight season.

Amongst a field of 164 runners, Wolfe captured 79th place with a time of 23:53.4. It was yet another sign of continued improvement from the long distance runner after finishing 95th with a time of 25:32.27 a year ago in the 2018 state meet in Jefferson City.

Time will tell what the senior campaign has in store when cross country is back in action for the fall of 2020.