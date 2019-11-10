The MO Hunting App offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation, provides so many conveniences, I think you are going to want to add it to your mobile devices. Unless you’re still using a flip phone, which in that case, you are a hero of mine.

This time of year, I’m using the MO Hunting app frequently. First of all, the app lists all the Missouri hunting season dates. So I no longer have to carry the booklet around with me. I have everything on my phone, in my pocket. So the answer to most Missouri hunting related questions is readily available. And it is free.

The app also allows you to purchase and store all of your hunting licenses. I can’t tell you how many paper licenses of mine over the years ended up wet or lost or forgotten in a different pair of pants. Having your license with you at all times on the app is super convenient and gives you piece of mind, knowing you are always in possession of the documents that make your pursuits legal.

You can also use the MO Hunting App to telecheck your deer, and it keeps track of your telecheck history. Now, I miss the old check stations as much as anyone. There was nothing like hanging out by the buck pole watching hunters pour in with deer to check in the beds of pickup trucks. The biggest bucks would be weighed. Anything over 200 pounds drew a lot of attention. I miss the days when bucks were judged by weight. Where I grew up hunting, back in the 1990s, big buck contests were won with pounds, not inches. It was better that way. Today we have the telecheck instead, so might as well make convenience as convenient as possible. This app does that.

When you have the App, your digital licenses are legal copies, so you don’t need to print on paper. And best of all, you don’t have to go stand in a store waiting for someone to miraculously show up in the sporting goods section to help you at the counter. Or if you’re a procrastinator, you won’t have to wait in line at a counter while a dozens of other people buy licenses in front of you. You can notch a license on the app without an internet connection. You must notch your license before you can telecheck, which you do need an internet connection for.

I burned my preference points this year for a managed hunt coming up in December at Stockton Lake. I can’t wait for a Christmas season cast and blast of deer hunting and crappie fishing with my buddies Shags and Kris Nelson. But I’ll be back to building preference points next year. The MO Hunting App makes that super easy and quickly lets you know how many points you have.

Signing up for the app is simple. Simply download it from wherever you download apps. For me, that’s the App Store on my iPhone. You need to know your Conservation Number to create your profile and log in the first time.

The MDC also offers MO Fishing, MO Outdoors and MO Conservationist Magazine. All also free. If you’re the owner of a smart phone, put it to use with a smart decision, and download the MO Hunting App. It will keep you more organized and more informed this hunting season.

See you down the trail…

