For the first time since 2005, a team from Blue Springs will not be represented in the Class 6 state quarterfinals.

Blue Springs and Blue Springs South both fell in their Class 6 District 2 semifinals on the road to end their seasons Friday. The fourth-seeded Wildcats were stopped 20-17 by top-seeded Fort Zumwalt West, while the No. 7 seed Jaguars fell 26-21 to No. 3 Troy Buchanan.

Micah King scored a pair of touchdowns, including one late in the fourth quarter, but Blue Springs was victimized by a pair of long touchdown passes in the second half.

“Lost a tough one in the fourth quarter,” Wildcats coach Kelly Donohoe said after his team finished 6-5. “Extremely proud of the boys who fought all year and overcame a lot of adversity. A lot of credit to Fort Zumwalt West for playing a really good football game. They are a good team. We had opportunities and just did not take advantage.

“But our kids fought all year for us, and I could not be prouder of a team as we are of these guys.”

King scored on a 2-yard run with about four minutes left to put the Wildcats ahead 17-13.

But West scored on a long pass with 2:30 left and Blue Springs was unable to recover.

King scored his first touchdown on a 20-yard run to give Blue Springs a 10-6 lead. But Fort Zumwalt West countered with a long TD pass to grab a 13-10 lead.

TROY BUCHANAN 26, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 21: Blue Springs South jumped to a 14-6 halftime lead over the Trojans in its game, a rematch of last year’s first-round game won by South.

Senior quarterback Max Conard connected with Luke Fellers on an 8-yard touchdown pass with 11:23 left in the second quarter to put the Jaguars up 7-6.

The Jaguars then recovered a Troy Buchanan fumble to set up their second score, a 6-yard run by Conard with 9:45 left in the half for a 14-6 lead.

South again drove deep into Trojan territory but missed a field goal and the Jaguars led 14-6 at the intermission.

The Jaguars had trouble stopping Troy Buchanan’s running game in the second half, though. The Trojans scored on their opening possession but missed the extra point to pull within 14-12.

After the Trojans scored again at 11:07 of the fourth quarter to take a 19-14 lead, the Jaguars lost a fumble on the ensuing possession. Troy Buchanan capitalized with a short drive to make it 26-14.

The Jaguars struck quickly when Jaylon Johnson threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Cortes Essex to pull the Jaguars within 26-21 and give them hope of a comeback.

South forced the Trojans to punt, taking over with 2:34 left, but Conard was intercepted on a long pass attempt. The Trojans ran out the clock to end South’s season at 3-8.

Conard finished 12 of 29 for 129 yards passing and led the Jaguars with 46 yards rushing. Running back Nahshon Rick was held to 23 yards on 13 carries. Essex finished with 78 yards on three receptions.