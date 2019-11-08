The lake level was 659.6; generation of 6,000 CFS at the beginning of the week up to 9,500 CFS by the end of the week for a level of 659.1 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 61 degrees. Truman Lake was at 706.9 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Ben Verhoef and Rob Bueltmann won the Anglers in Action Tournament of Champions last weekend with a two-day total of 10 bass weighing 33.39 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on crankbaits and jigs along rock banks. Crappie: Good on jigs 8 feet deep.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Slightly stained. Black bass: Fair on buzz baits around shallow brush in the creeks or on heavy jigs, 1-ounce spinnerbaits or Alabama rigs on main lake points and brush piles. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 15 feet deep around main lake docks. White bass: Excellent on Roostertails along windy points.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Muddy. Black bass: Slow on spinnerbaits or swimming jigs along shallow docks or shaky head worms in brush piles 18 feet deep. Crappie: Good on jigs or minnows for fish suspended over brush piles 18 feet deep. Catfish: Fair drifting shad through shad schools.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Murky on upper end and stained on lower end. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures and Flukes around ends of docks. Crappie: Good on jigs 4 to 6 feet deep around main lake docks. White bass: Fair on jigs in main channel of upper end.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow for small fish on shaky head worms, jigs and topwater lures around docks. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 10 to 12 feet deep around docks with brush.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair around shallow docks on topwaters, jigs and spinnerbaits. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows around docks 6 to 10 feet deep. White bass: Good on Roostertails and smaller spinners in creeks and on main lake points. Catfish: Fair on perch and shad.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Muddy. White bass and hybrids: Fair on jigs. Catfish: Fair on shad.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on square bill crankbaits and spinnerbaits shallow in the coves or on drop-shot rigs on the main lake. Crappie: Fair on Roadrunners and small crankbaits along windy points.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.