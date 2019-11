Eldon sophomore volleyball player Caroline Beckmann

Eldon sophomore Caroline Beckmann was relentless in the final two games of the season. In the opening round of districts she put up 23 kills, 15 digs and two blocks in a win over Osage and a total of 20 kills and two blocks in a district semifinal loss to Blair Oaks. She finished 2019 with 352 kills, 31 aces, 46 blocks and 232 digs in 70 sets.