Camdenton has a chance to win some hardware. The Lakers opened up Class 3 District 9 play in the semifinals against third-seeded Capital City Tuesday night in Jefferson City as the second seed and came away with a 4-0 shutout win over the brand new school.

Camdenton has a chance to win some hardware.

The Lakers opened up Class 3 District 9 play in the semifinals against third-seeded Capital City Tuesday night in Jefferson City as the second seed and came away with a 4-0 shutout win over the brand new school.

Camdenton’s Josh Gerdiman scored two goals for the Lakers and assisted a goal for Grant Thompson while Abi Rodriguez also recorded an assist.

As a result, the Lakers will be taking on top-seeded host Helias Catholic in the championship game Thursday night.

It is the program’s first district championship game since 2015 where the Lakers played none other than Helias Catholic and fell 3-0 to the Crusaders. Camdenton is seeking its first district championship since 2009 and hoping to end a streak of four straight losses in district title games.

Time will soon tell if Camdenton (12-12) can do just that when the Lakers and Crusaders kick off at 6 p.m.