Camdenton, Eldon and Versailles see seasons come to an end in sectionals and districts

Runners across the state of Missouri walked up to the starting line in their respective races on Saturday knowing a trip to state was on the line.

Class 4 sectionals and district meets spanning Classes 1 through 3 held the prize of a state bid for any team that finished in the top two or any individual runner who placed in the top 15 of a district or top 30 of a sectional. Runners from School of the Osage, Macks Creek and Climax Springs found a way to extend the season another week and earn a trip to the final show in Columbia on November 9 while those from Camdenton, Eldon and Versailles just missed out.

OSAGE

School of the Osage is heading back to state as the girls qualified as a team by finishing in the top two while a pair of Indian boys in Chase Grosvenor and John Markovitz made the cut as well in a Class 3 District 4 meet at Linn.

The Osage boys were just a single point away from team qualification with 71 points while Capital City earned the final team spot with 70 and the girls finished a single point ahead of Visitation Academy with 84 points as M.I.C.D.S. earned the district title with 37.

“It was exciting to see the girls qualify as a team again, but disappointing the boys were not joining the girls as a team,” Osage coach Miriam Hill said. “All of the runners ‘PR’d’ (personal record) on this course from the Linn meet in September. It was great to see the improvement due to the miles, hills, speed work and all the hard work over the last eight weeks.”

Osage’s Chase Grosvenor, who previously won his second straight Tri-County Conference title, added a district title to his resume with a first place finish of 17:13. John Markovitz made the cut as well with at time of 18:03.

Kevin Sparks was just four spots away from a state bid finishing 19th at 18:28, Harrison Adams finished 21st at 18:37, Will Faulconer was 23rd at 18:38, Ryan page was 38th at 19:18 and James Sparks was 40th at 19:23.

The girls were led by Bayley Johnson who earned All-District honors with a 10th place finish at 21:44. Sara Wolf did the same with a 13th place finish at 21:57. Sarah Porter finished 16th for Osage at 22:15, Nevaeh Henley was 18th at 22:24, Madison Kessler was 30th at 23:24, Grace martin was 43rd at 24:41 and Abby Maschoff was 47th at 24:57.

MACKS CREEK

Macks Creek will be sending a pair of runners to state as Molly Phillips and Adriana Mayer earned their spot in the Class 1 District 4 meet at Linn. Phillips was fourth with a time of 23:43 and Adriana Mayer claimed the final state spot at 26:15.

“In only the second year of adding cross country back into the sport lineup for Macks Cree, we were able to double our state-bound runners and had four runners right on the verge of state as well,” Macks Creek coach Paige Alexander said. “It has been great to see how much these kids have grown as a team and individuals throughout the season. We have been able to plant seeds of interest around the school with the team atmosphere we have developed and accomplishments from this year. We are expecting an even bigger turnout for the sport next year.”

The Macks Creek girls were able to field a team and finished third with 53 points, just seven points away from the final state team spot earned by Vienna’s 46. Chelsey Brown finished 29th at 31:53, Alyssa Seaholm was 32nd at 33:17 and Bailey Taylor was 33rd at 33:34.

The Macks Creek boys were led by Austin Brown who finished 17th at 20:04, just two spots away from state. Preston Borgmeyer was 45th at 25:14.61 and Grant English was 46th at 25:14.7.

CLIMAX SPRINGS

Climax Springs is back at state once again as Abby Wolfe earned her third straight state bid by finishing 13th with a time of 25:48.

Autumn Wallace finished 27th at 30:52 in her final race of the season and Maranda Burke was 30th at 32:11.

As for the boys, Climax Springs was paced by Gesse Smith who finished 25th at 20:42 while Cole Smith came in 34th at 21:21.

CAMDENTON

Camdenton had a trio looking to punch tickets to state in a Class 4 sectional in Joplin in what proved to be one of the toughest roads to state.

Jake Thoenen represented the Laker boys needing to place in the top 30 and finished 50th with a time of 16:48. That time would have placed him well within the range of state qualifiers in any of the other three sectionals, but down in Joplin the cutoff time was 16:17. Meanwhile, Cambrie Kowal and Clare Holmes took on the girls race and Kowal placed 58th at 21:13 while Holmes came in 65th at 21:41.

ELDON

Eldon was also in Class 3 district action at Linn and nearly found a path to state.

Caleb Martonfi, a previous state qualifier, finished two spots away from a bid with a 17th place finish at 18:27. Jacob Arnold was also in action for the boys and finished 74th at 23:14.

The Eldon girls were led by Kelsey Wallis who finished 50th at 25:14 while Adysson Gerber came in 52nd at 25:25, Kenzi Bustamante was 62nd at 27:32, Anna Herbert was 64th at 27:57 and Madison McGinnis was 72nd at 31:32. Eldon finished 10th as a team with 262 total points.

VERSAILLES

Versailles began its postseason ambitions at Linn in the Class 2 District 4 meet at Linn and the Tigers came up short in earning a trip to state.

Seth Newton was the fastest Versailles boy on the course with a 40th place time of 20:17. Dagan Haggerman finished 50th at 20:37, Noah Dykzeul was 55th at 20:44, Jacob Schrock was 60th at 21:35 and Trent Hyman was 68th at 23:03.

Carmen Lemell was the lone Tiger representing the girls and she turned in a time of 25:15 to finish 42nd in the final race of the season.

The state meet will take place on Saturday at Gans Creek Course in Columbia. The Class 1 girls, including Macks Creek and Climax Springs runners, will take off at 10:10 a.m. Meanwhile, the Class 3 girls featuring Osage runners will race at 11:30 a.m. and the Osage boys will run in their Class 3 meet at 12:35 p.m.